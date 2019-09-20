ROGERSVILLE — Resolutions on the agenda to be considered at the Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 meeting of the Hawkins Co. Commission include one that, if approved, would reduce the county’s wheel tax by ten dollars.
The resolution, to be introduced by Commissioner Rick Brewer, would shave off one-quarter of the $40 tax which the Commission approved on June 26, 2017.
That original resolution stipulated that $30 of that amount would go into the county’s General Fund, with the remaining $10 going into a public safety reserve.
Brewer’s resolution asks that, effective June 1, 2020, the wheel tax be reduced to $30, with $20 of that amount going into the general fund.
Another resolution, to be introduced by Mike Herrell and Danny Alvis, would designate that $10 of the wheel tax money, which was to be earmarked for a “public safety reserve”, go toward funding a one-time $4,000 increase for each of Hawkins County’s 12 departments, for a total of $48,000 for the current 2019-20 budget year. The option would exist, however, to add the amount to fire departments’ budget requests in the future.
According to the resolution, between Jan. 1 and Sept. 1, 2019, local fire departments responded to 1,100 calls.
Other resolutions to be considered at Monday’s meeting include:
• To appoint Rick Brewer (7th District) as chairman of the Commission, beginning Sept. 23, 2019 until the fourth Monday in September, 2020. Resolution sponsored by Michael Herrell and Charlie Thacker.
• To appoint Keith Gibson (2nd District) as chairman of the Commission, beginning Sept. 23, 2019 until the fourth Monday in September, 2020. Resolution sponsored by Mark Dewitte and Tom Kern.
• To appoint John C. Metz (5th District) as Chairman Pro Tempore of the Commission, beginning Sept. 23, 2019 until the fourth Monday in September, 2020. Resolution sponsored by Mark Dewitte and Tom Kern.
• To appoint Jeff Barrett as Chairman Pro Tempore of the Commission, beginning Sept. 23, 2019 until the fourth Monday in September, 2020. Resolution sponsored by Mike Herrell.
• To rescind Resolutions No. 2018-10-01; 02; 03; 04; and 05, that confirmed four-year committee term appointments of committees established or made optional by general law or private acts, specifically: the Beer Board Committee, Audit Committee, Delinquent Tax Committee, Environmental/Parks Committee, and Ethics Committee. Resolution sponsored by John Metz.
• To rescind Resolution 2018-10-08 appointing four-year committee term appointments for internal committees, specifically: Airport, Budget/Finance, Education, Industrial, Personnel, Public Buildings, Public Safety Committees, Roads, and Solid Waste/Recycle. Resolution sponsored by John Metz.
• To declare K-9 service dog “Bak” as surplus and to donate the animal to its handler, Wesley Seals.
According to the resolution, sponsored by Glenda Davis, K-9 dogs are “one handler” dogs with a useful career of about 6 to 8 years.
Because “Bak” is nearing the end of his useful service, Sheriff Ronnie Lawson wishes to retire the animal and donate it to Seals, “as it would be impractical to reassign Bak to a new canine handler, which would have to attend Basic Handlers Course before putting him back in service.
If approved, Seals would have to agree to accept all liability and financial responsibility for Bak, and could not use the animal in any aspect of law enforcement, nor could he sell or give the dog to another law enforcement agency or individual.
• To approve the renewal of statutory bond with RLI Insurance Company for Seventh District Constable Tony L. Robinson, in the amount of $8,000. The resolution is sponsored by Bob Edens.
• To amend the budget of the Hawkins Co. School System, from the General Purpose School Fund, as requested by the Hawkins Co. Board of Education. The resolution is sponsored by John Metz.
• To amend the School Transportation Fund budget of the Hawkins Co. School System, as requested by the Board of Education. The resolution is sponsored by John Metz.
• To amend the Education Capital Projects Fund budget of the Hawkins Co. School System as requested by the Board of Education. The resolution is sponsored by John Metz.
• To approve nine Notaries Public.
