ROGERSVILLE — Obed the Shepherd visited the Men’s Prayer Breakfast Thursday morning, Dec. 19, the last scheduled breakfast before Christmas. Obed (Richard Beets) is a favorite for pastors to invite to area churches during the Christmas season to tell his story. Obed was the son of one of the shepherd’s in a field just outside Bethlehem whom the angel appeared to announcing the birth of Jesus. Obed tells his story of growing up and becoming a follower of Jesus. Obed’s story ends with a unique twist which has made him highly sought after this time of year. The men’s prayer breakfast was started seven years ago by Mark Dewitt and Dr. Blaine Jones. Meeting every other week on Thursdays at 6 a.m., at the Price Public building, biscuits and coffee are offered in addition to a wonderful time of fellowship and a devotion by different volunteers each week. Dr. Jones invites men who enjoy Christian-based fellowship to start their year out right by becoming a part of this ministry. The next prayer breakfast is scheduled for Thursday, Jan 2.
