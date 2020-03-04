KYLES FORD — Barbara K. Mullins, age 75, born March 10, 1944, of Kyles Ford, departed her life on February 28, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Mullins, Jr.; son, Michael Drinnon; parents, Chester and Mae (Rhea) Seal; and brother-in-law, Dillard Drinnon.
She was saved at an early age and joined Cedar Grove Baptist Church and later joined Briar Creek Baptist Church.
She was a hard worker all her life. She worked several jobs including in the Hancock Co. School System, when she retired. She was a member of Panther Creek Fire Department’s Ladies Auxiliary for many years. Her greatest thing in life was her children and grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Barbara is survived by daughters whom she loved dearly, Kimberly Mullins and Nikki Miller; special son-in-law, James Miller; grandchildren, Dawson and Gaige Miller, and Mickey, Josh and Coty Drinnon; sisters, Faye and Charles Diamond, of Morristown, and Margaret Drinnon, of Bean Station; brother, William (Bill) Seal and wife, Janet, of Sneedville; longtime companion, Ted Kerley, of Kyles Ford; several nieces and nephews; and close friend, Doris Johnson.
Funeral services were held at 8 p.m., Monday, March 2, 2020, at McNeil Funeral Home Chapel, in Sneedville, with Rev. Tommy Seals and Rev. Chris Seal officiating.
Interment was at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Seals Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Bill Seal, Douglas Willis, Junior Nichols, Ryan Lambert, Marty Nichols and C.J. Sane.
Serving as honorary pallbearers were Morris Nichols, Dawson Miller and Gaige Miller.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, handled the arrangements.
