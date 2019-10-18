The following reports are on file at the Hawkins County Sheriff’s office. All individuals should be presumed innocent of the charges unless they are found guilty in a court of law.
October 10
Failure to Appear: Tonya Lynn Roller, 37, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Kyle Shively reported.
Failure to Appear: Michael Joseph Finall, 48, of Mt. Carmel, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Michael Godsey reported.
October 11
Failure to Appear: Dylan Harold Brown, 20, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Dep. Hunter Jones reported.
Aggravated Kidnapping: Joseph Severio Gullo, 35, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with aggravated kidnapping, Dep. Matthew Seals reported.
October 12
Furlough Violation: Charles Todd Courtney, 50, of Knoxville, was arrested on warrant and charged with furlough violation, Dep. Casey Carter reported.
Failure to Appear: Glenna Sue Webb, 49, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Cpl. Mark Harrell reported.
Attachment (Child Support): Chandaleia Chontelle Sizemore, 31, of Sneedville, was arrested on warrant and charged with attachment (child support), Cpl. Kenneth Ferguson reported.
Domestic Assault, Other Charges: Justine Elizabeth Galante, 38, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with domestic assault, evading arrest by foot, Possession/Manufacture/Deliver/Sell of Methamphetamine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Dep. Billy Begley reported.
October 13
Violation of Probation: Lori Waddell, 35, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation, Cpl. Mark Harrell reported.
Failure to Appear, Other Charges: Elizabeth K. Waddell, 34, of Kingsport, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear and violation of probation, Cpl. Mark Harrell reported.
Resisting Arrest, Other Charges: Perry Kent Lawson, 71, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (2nd offense), violation of implied consent, reckless endangerment, speeding, and resisting arrest, Dep. Hunter Lamons reported.
Revoked License, Other Charges: Jeremy Ray Hunley, 29, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with speeding 45/30, driving on revoked (6th offense), child restraint (x3), and proof of insurance, Dep. Michael Allen reported.
Possession, Other Charges: Charles Matthew Wright, 40, of Surgoinsville, was arrested and charged with violation of probation and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Dep. Hunter Jones reported.
Shoplifting, Other Charges: Jerry Douglas Ringley, 60, of Surgoinsville, was arrested and charged with shoplifting and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Dep. Hunter Jones reported.
Revoked License, Other Charges: Trahson Montague White, 24, of Kingsport, was arrested and charged with driving on revoked, colored headlights, financial responsibility, and fugitive from justice, Dep. Hunter Jones reported.
October 14
Violation of Probation, Other Charges: Jonathan Dewayne Rimer, 37, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with violation of probation and failure to appear, Cpl. Anthony Crosby reported.
Speeding, Other Charges: Herman Edward Arnold, 43, of Bulls Gap, was arrested and charged with speeding, evading arrest by motor vehicle and habitual offender, ep. Dustin Winter reported.
October 15
Failure to Appear: Phyllisha Taylor Goins, 25, of Rogersville, was arrested on warrant and charged with failure to appear, Cpl. Mark Harrell reported.
