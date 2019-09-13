SNEEDVILLE — If it’s free food, free door prizes, free entertainment and lots of fellowship time with your friends and neighbors that you’re looking for, then Hancock County’s annual Appreciation Day is an event you don’t want to miss!
The Thursday, Sept. 19 community “block party” will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. along Main Street in downtown Sneedville.
Booth spaces are available and for more information, readers may call Matthew Waddell at 423-733-2228, or Rogie Nichols at 423-733-4032.
