SNEEDVILLE — Beginning Nov. 1, 2019, the Hancock Co. Clerk’s office will offer renewals for driver licenses, “Gold Star” Real ID driver licenses, ID cards, and handgun permits on Wednesdays only.
The new schedule will be:
• First and fourth Wednesdays – 12 noon to 5:45 p.m.; and,
• Second and third Wednesdays – 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon, and 1 p.m to 3:45 p.m.
Prior to Nov. 1, renewals will continue to be available on the first and fourth Thursdays from 12 noon to 5:45 p.m., and on the second and third Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. — noon, and 1 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.
County Clerk Jessie Royston said that persons who have questions about services offered through his office may email jessie.royston@tn.gov, call 423-733-2519, or come by the office in Sneedville.
