Turkey Teacher
Submitted photo

SURGOINSVILLE — In honor of Director of Schools Matt Hixson, students at Surgoinsville Elementary School donated money for the school’s benevolence fund. Funds were donated by voting for their favorite “Turkey Teacher.” “Congratulations, Mrs. Skeen, on being this year’s Turkey Teacher, and thank you, Mr. Hixson, for all you do for our schools and students,” a spokesperson said. “We appreciate you!”

