ROGERSVILLE — A list of property owners whose county taxes are delinquent and subject to being sold to pay that tax indebtedness appears from the Hawkins County Clerk and Master’s Office in this Weekend (Nov. 16-17) edition of the Review.
Readers may also access the list online through the “Public Notice” tab at the top of our homepage, at www.therogersvillereview.com, or through the Tennessee Press Association’s Public Notice website by choosing “Hawkins County” in the drop-down menu.
