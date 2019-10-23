SURGOINSVILLE — Here are the honor rolls from Surgoinsville Elementary for the first grading period of the 2019-20 school year.

All A’s — Third GradeMichael Armstrong

Khloe Blackman

Haylee Carver

Gracie Christian

Sawyer Clonce

Channing Cradic

Bryleigh Dalton

Kylee Davis

Andi Dillard

Connor Faxon

Carson Griffith

Cameron Hawkins

Emma Ibsen

Payton Justice

Azlee Keck

Joleigh Marcum

Halen Mayes

Grayson Newton

Olivia Page

Gracee Parton

Jacob Scalf

Oscar Trejo

Addie Williams

Emma Williams

Nathan Wilmoth

All A & B’s — Third GradeBrody Case

Carlie Cox

Jesse Dalton

Kaleb Elliott

Alex Fernandez-Sambrano

Colton Fields

Elijah Lawson

Samuel Lawson

Marietta Marshall

Liam McPeek

Stella Newland

Conner Perdue

Brody Spears

Zanadie Trent

Kamdyn Vicars

All A’s – Fourth GradeMatthew Armstrong

Trenton Atwood

Laura Barrett

Erica Bellamy

Aiden Cumming

Chloe Fritts

Jesse Gillenwater

Gage Helton

Briar Hunley

Noah Lane

Evan Laster

Gracie Linkous

Hannah Meeks

Kaylee Morelock

Drake Shanks

Brayden Whitehair

Sierra Williams

Bailiegh Woods

Aiden Worley

Ava Worley

All A & B’s – Fourth GradeMatthew Asbury

Colton Birchfield

Hurley Hilton

Zayne Know-Barrett

Lucas Mayes

Jenifer Mugford

Anoa Potter

Derrick Rowland

Avery Seal

Conner Skelton

Aidan Weatherly

