SURGOINSVILLE — Here are the honor rolls from Surgoinsville Elementary for the first grading period of the 2019-20 school year.
All A’s — Third GradeMichael Armstrong
Khloe Blackman
Haylee Carver
Gracie Christian
Sawyer Clonce
Channing Cradic
Bryleigh Dalton
Kylee Davis
Andi Dillard
Connor Faxon
Carson Griffith
Cameron Hawkins
Emma Ibsen
Payton Justice
Azlee Keck
Joleigh Marcum
Halen Mayes
Grayson Newton
Olivia Page
Gracee Parton
Jacob Scalf
Oscar Trejo
Addie Williams
Emma Williams
Nathan Wilmoth
All A & B’s — Third GradeBrody Case
Carlie Cox
Jesse Dalton
Kaleb Elliott
Alex Fernandez-Sambrano
Colton Fields
Elijah Lawson
Samuel Lawson
Marietta Marshall
Liam McPeek
Stella Newland
Conner Perdue
Brody Spears
Zanadie Trent
Kamdyn Vicars
All A’s – Fourth GradeMatthew Armstrong
Trenton Atwood
Laura Barrett
Erica Bellamy
Aiden Cumming
Chloe Fritts
Jesse Gillenwater
Gage Helton
Briar Hunley
Noah Lane
Evan Laster
Gracie Linkous
Hannah Meeks
Kaylee Morelock
Drake Shanks
Brayden Whitehair
Sierra Williams
Bailiegh Woods
Aiden Worley
Ava Worley
All A & B’s – Fourth GradeMatthew Asbury
Colton Birchfield
Hurley Hilton
Zayne Know-Barrett
Lucas Mayes
Jenifer Mugford
Anoa Potter
Derrick Rowland
Avery Seal
Conner Skelton
Aidan Weatherly
