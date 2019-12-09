“But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” — Isaiah 40:31
Haley Warren Daugherty, age 92, of Rogersville, went peacefully to her heavenly home on Sunday, December 8, 2019, with her family by her side. She was a daughter of the late Ira and Minervia Watson Warren. in addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarance Ray Daugherty; daughter, Jane Skelton; infant grandson, Dustin Ray Davis; sisters, Rose Combs, Effie Boggs, Minervia Helton, and Inez Bailey; brothers, Sid Warren, Emory Warren, Alex Warren, and Butler Warren.
She was a member of Spires Chapel Baptist Curch and enjoyed embroidery, word-search puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, playing spider solitaire, cooking, and reading romance novels.
Survivors include her loving daughters, Linda Cade and husband Bob, Sandy Manis and husband Donald, Donna Davis and husband Rick, and Tenna Reeves and husband Randy; son-in-law, Johnny Skelton; grandchildren, Crissy Cade, Craig Cade,. Samantha Parker and husband David, Matthew Skelton, Brett Davis, Whitney Skelton and Alex Watson, Josh Reeves, and Jeremy Davis and wife Shelby; great grandchildren, Madison Casey, Rylynn Reeves, and Eli Watson.
The family would like to thank Signature Health Care, of Rogersville, for the love and care shown to Haley.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Spires Chapel Baptist Church, in Rogersville. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m., with Rev. John North officiating. Special music will be provided by Redeemed. The graveside service will be at 11 a.m., on Friday, in Highland Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Matthew Skelton, Brett Davis, Josh Reeves, Jeremy Davis,. David Parker, Donald Manis, and Robert Cade. Craig Cade will be an honorary pallbearer.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.