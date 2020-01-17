SNEEDVILLE — The Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Department will soon have modern new, state-of-the-art AR-15 rifles for use by its officers in the event of a emergency situation, thanks to a decision by the County Commission on Monday evening.
At the Jan. 14, 2020 meeting, the board approved — unanimously — allocating $13,428.40 from its General Fund for Sheriff Brad Brewer to use in purchasing the rifles, scopes, ammo clips, a stockpile of ammunition, and also a supply of bullets for officers to use while practicing with the new weapons.
At an earlier meeting in 2019, Brewer brought to the Commission’s attention the dire need of his department to have new, standardized rifles for deputies.
Monday evening, the Sheriff and Deputy Eric Scott said that deputies currently have a “hodge-podge” of rifles, of varying ages, calibers and models, and that some officers are even providing their own rifles, which could at some point become a serious liability issue for the department.
“We had an incident in 2019 where we came into a situation where we could have been outgunned,” Scott said.
In that particular incident, deputies found machine guns, weapons with silencers, explosive devices, and “controlled dangerous substances”.
“What we are trying to do is to get all of our officers equipped with the same type of rifles that use the same caliber of ammunition,” Scott said.
That, he added, would make it far easier for the department’s officers to exchange weapons or clips of ammo if they are in a situation that requires heavy fire, and could potentially save lives.
“We have 19 full-time officers and three rifles,” Scott said.
Scott said that he researched pricing and availability from multiple vendors, and the best pricing of $13,428.40 for the various pieces of equipment listed below was obtained from Palmetto State Armory and G.T. Distributors:
• 12 16-inch AR-15 rifles, .223 caliber;
• 51 magazines;
• 17 Vortex Optic scopes;
• Approx. 5,000 rounds of training ammunition; and,
• Approx. 5,000 rounds of duty ammunition.
Sheriff Brewer and Deputy Scott both said they made numerous calls and visits trying to keep business local, or in the area, but that the main problem was, local/area dealers do not stock the rifles in sufficient quantity.
“In the event something were to happen, I want all of my guys to have the same caliber weapons and ammo,” Brewer said. “We finally got all new shotguns, but those aren’t as expensive as the rifles.”
The AR-15 rifles are considered to be the best for law enforcement work, Scott said.
Responding to a question from a commissioner, Brewer said that he could count on the fingers of one hand the times over the past few years when local law enforcement has encountered a situation that would require such firepower.
“But we are not dealing with the same situations we were dealing with 25 years ago,” Brewer warned. “Twenty-five years ago you never heard of a school shooting. Now, you hear of one every time you turn the TV on.”
Referring to the incident from last year, Brewer said that 25 years ago, law enforcement in rural counties like Hancock didn’t run into situations where there was a “cattle trailer load of ammunition and hundreds of guns” found in a residence.
“You are not dealing with many of the problems that you were back when I first got into law enforcement,” he said. “I hope and pray that we never have to use these weapons, that we never have to get them out of a car, but I don’t want my kids, your kids, or anybody else’s kids in this county have their lives endangered because we don’t have the right weapons. If we had a school shooting here today, we might as well have a handful of rocks as going up against a shooter with our pistols. I’d rather have the rifles and not need them.”
Brewer also said that “there’s a lot more that goes on in Hancock County than people may realize”, and that it is far better to be safe than sorry.
The sheriff also said that he has not been able to find any grants that provide assistance for weapons’ purchase, and the few that do exist are so competitive that small, rural departments usually don’t stand a chance.
“This Sheriff’s Department is basically starting from scratch,” Deputy Scott said. “We’re trying to get protective vests with steel or ceramic plating that will stop a rifle-caliber bullet. We’re trying to get helmets which we don’t have, communications equipment, and all of those things we are fighting for under Department of Justice grants. And it is a fight, a real fight, for that grant funding.”
Mayor Thomas Harrison said that he and members of the Sheriff’s Department recently went to a regional meeting for the DOJ grant proposals, and that the needs of Hancock’s department totaled more money than was available for grants in that eight-county region.
“That’s just how much we need,” Mayor Harrison said.
It appears that the department may be in line to get at least some funding that could be used toward the purchase of helmets and vests, Harrison said, but it will be later in 2020, or possibly even 2021, before those funds are available.
Sheriff Brewer also told officials that about three months ago, a woman showed up at the Early Learning Center with a loaded handgun.
“We’re not asking for what we want, we’re asking for what we need,” Brewer said.
One bright spot is that through several regional alliances with other law enforcement agencies, the local department is benefitting from donations of equipment that other, better-funded departments, do not need.
“They’re trying to help us catch up so that we’re on a level playing field,” Mayor Harrison said.
Grants are useful, the Mayor said, but anytime a grant is applied for, even if successful, the county probably won’t see a dollar of that money for sometimes two or three years.
“Most of my kids are grown,” he said. “I’ve got one who’s a junior in high school, and I’ve got grandchildren coming along in schools, and when you watch TV, its more and more commonplace to see these situations. Our children are our future, our children are our investment, and I think its better to have the rifles and never need them.”
The Mayor said that people who get into trouble in larger areas are moving more and more to small, rural places like Hancock County.
“What would you do if something happened up at the high school?” the Mayor asked the Commission. “Some of you have kids there, and at the elementary school, or that will be in kindergarten the next two years. I’m sure you’d like those Resource Officers to have a good rifle if something were to happen there. I think it’s better to be prepared than not be.”
Whether potential trouble happens at school or at some other location, Scott warned that in today’s world, “drugs are a business, a big business” and that equates to a “commodity”.
“At some point in time, our officers are going to engage with these individuals,” he warned. “Narcotics are coming through this area, narcotics is a trade, its a business, meth, ‘coke’, marijuana, heroin, it is a commodity to those dealers, and that equates to these people making money, and how do they protect that money? With guns. We’ve already had an incident here where we basically got lucky, where we went up against individuals where we were outgunned. Fifty-caliber, fully automatic, with silencers. We were outgunned. We just won one that day. It would behoove us to be prepared, in case we don’t get lucky and we have to engage. Its not a good feeling to have a handgun in your hand while someone is coming toward you with a shotgun, or a rifle, or is shooting out of a house at you, and all that you have at 50 yards is a handgun and hopefully a tree to hide behind to catch those rounds they are throwing at you, hoping someone gets there with a weapon that you can compete with.”
In other matters at Monday evening’s meeting, the Commission:
• Discussed and approved financial reports submitted by Director of Schools Tony Seal for the months of November and December.
• Discussed and approved financial reports submitted by Road Superintendent Henry Shockley.
• Discussed and approved Sheriff Brad Brewer’s report for the month of December.
Brewer reported that a “surplus” Ford Explorer advertised for sale on www.govdeals.com had sold at auction for $1,565. He requested, and the board approved, adding that amount back to a line item in his budget to be used toward the future purchase of a new vehicle.
Brewer and Deputy Eric Scott also gave the board an update on the department’s 2020 Safe Streets Campaign.
(See a more detailed story on this report elsewhere in this issue.)
