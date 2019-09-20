SNEEDVILLE — September 30 — October 3 is Homecoming Week at Hancock Co. Middle School!
Special days will include:
• Monday Sept. 30, Camo Day;
• Tuesday Oct. 1, Silly Hat Day;
• Wednesday Oct. 2, Nerd Day;
• Thursday Oct. 3, School Spirit Day (8th grade wear blue; 7th grade wear yellow; 6th grade wear white), voting on Thursday, October 3rd by Middle School student body.
The Middle School Indians football game will also be held on Thursday (time of game and opponent not available at presstime.)
