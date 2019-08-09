SNEEDVILLE — The Jubilee Project in Sneedville kicked off the new school year with a camping and rafting trip to the Pigeon River during the weekend of July 26-28, 2019.
The Jubilee Project youth program is held every Friday that school is in session. It is open to youth in grades six through 12, as well as home-schooled youth in those grades. Jubilee picks up the youth from the Hancock Middle/High school at 3 p.m., and the program consists of a meal, small lesson/discussion, and then games.
Jubilee also has special events for youth and families throughout the school year. The youth are participating in the Red Bucket Collection for Speedway Children’s Charities at the August 17 NASCAR race in Bristol.
January 24-26, 2020, Jubilee sponsors the youth to attend the three-day Christian event, Resurrection, in Pigeon Forge.
Jubilee also has a Christmas Dinner/party for the youth and other outings of movies and concerts throughout the school year.
New events for the school year are possibly a “Fifth Quarter” function after Hancock High School football games, special game nights, and movie nights for the whole family. Parents are urged to be involved with youth events. Monte Emerson is the youth coordinator for Jubilee and you can contact him at 423-733-4195 or email at jubileeyouthcoordinator@gmail.com.
Donations will gratefully be accepted by Jubilee and we are currently looking for camping equipment, a 14’-16’ flat trailer, and other resources.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.