ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins Co. Commissioner Michael Herrell, who is Chairman of the Commission, extended an invitation to all members of the Commission, the Hawkins Co. Fireman’s Association and all Hawkins Co. Fire Departments to attend a voluntary meeting last Monday evening.
The July 29, 2019, meeting served as an informational session for members of the local fire departments and the Fireman’s Association to share updates with the Commission and discuss their respective organizations.
“There’s a rumor going around that we’re here to make cuts to the fire departments,” Herrell said at the beginning of the meeting. “I just want you to understand that we’re not here to cut any fire department. We’re just here because I had some questions about what the Fireman’s Association does and how they represent the fire departments in Hawkins County.”
Representatives from the following fire departments were in attendance: Lakeview, Goshen Valley, Striggersville, Clinch Valley, Rogersville, Carters Valley, Stanley Valley, Persia and Bulls Gap. The Hawkins Co. Emergency Response Team was also represented.
What does the Fireman’s Association do?
“The Fireman’s Association meets every other month,” said Hawkins Co. Fireman’s Association President and Lakeview VFD Chief Jim Klepper. “All the chiefs and assistant chiefs come together and discuss what happened in their departments in the time before the meeting.”
All eight county volunteer fire departments are part of the association, as are four paid city departments and one hazmat team.
Numerous surrounding counties also have similar associations.
The association offers centralized training, and they also are broken into smaller committees such as the Boundaries Committee and the Communications Committee. However, each fire department must apply for grants on an individual basis rather than having this done through the Fireman’s Association.
“One of the biggest parts of the association — today, with the limited number of volunteers that we have, we have to have automatic mutual aid,” said Mark Bowery, who is the regional director for VFIS Insurance that provides insurance to the Fireman’s Association. He also formerly served as President of the Sullivan County Fireman’s Association. “So, they work together to make sure that the closest department is called and that 911 is dispatching them. They work on this constantly. There’s not an association meeting that goes by where this is not a discussion.”
“We (the association) have to maintain communications for all the fire departments in this county,” said Tony Fugate, who is Goshen Valley VFD Chief and former president of the association. “We have to ensure that we have an effective and efficient mutual aid system.”
Commissioner Nancy Barker explained that some commissioners do not think that the Fireman’s Association is necessary.
“As a collective group here tonight, do you feel like you need the Fireman’s Association?” she asked.
The crowd gave a resounding “yes,” and many made additional comments.
“That is our way of communication between all of the departments,” said Curtis Bean, who is the Vice President of the Fireman’s Association and Assistant Chief of Lakeview VFD. “All the departments need to try to work together. Gay (Murrell) says she calls up three departments on any structure fire. If we don’t work together and discuss things at the association meetings, we don’t know what we’re going to do when we go meet with the other two departments.”
Where does their money come from, and where does it go?
Klepper also explained that the Fireman’s Association pays the Workman’s Compensation insurance, which is $3,121 per year, and medical insurance, which is $5,024 per year, for each of the fire departments who are part of the association. They also take care of the maintenance on the repeaters for the respective fire stations.
“We get our money from the county,” Klepper said of the association.
In order for each of the county fire departments to receive insurance through the Fireman’s Association, they must send representatives to at least three association meetings per year. According to Klepper, this rule is strictly enforced, and attendance is kept at each meeting.
Bowery explained that the cost of these two kinds of insurance is determined by the number of active firefighters and the ISO (Insurance Services Office) rating for each individual fire department.
The ISO scores individual fire departments based on their ability to offer fire protection. This rating can fluctuate based on something as simple as the number of fire hydrants in the area serviced by a fire department.
“If there’s no fire protection at all, then you are a class 10, and it is just unbelievable what this will cost people—if they do decide to buy insurance,” Bowery said. “The better equipped and outfitted the fire departments are, and the more they lower their ISO rating, then that insurance is cheaper. And we’re talking by hundreds and hundreds of dollars of difference in people’s policies.”
He went on to explain that insurance is bought collectively in order to receive the best rates and coverage, and Hawkins Co. fireman are not the only ones to use this approach.
“Sullivan County, Greene County, Washington County — everybody does it,” said Bowery.
He also previously served as a Sullivan County Commissioner and worked with Sullivan County firemen in this capacity as well.
“The fire departments are really the best buy that you have in your whole county,” Bowery said. “This is because they are the only agency that really can return money back to the people with their relationship with the commission. They are a part of the economy. The lower their ISO rating is, the more return you get.”
He went on to explain that, during his tenure on the Sullivan Co. Commission, the county worked to purchase updated equipment for the county fireman in an effort to lower their ISO rating.
“The return on the investment in Sullivan County was huge—it was, like, 15-to-1,” Bowery said. “If you go to an insurance agency and just look at what the savings are from an ISO rating of 10 compared to a 7, it will be amazing to you.”
“That’s a good point about insurance,” said Commissioner Mark DeWitte. “The insurance premiums are paid based on ISO, but it’s hard to get the people who are paying the taxes to understand that. If you’re helping get ISO’s down, and you’re helping to write grants, I see the value of this organization. We just need to know what you’re doing in that respect so we can figure out how to help you.”
Fire station regulations under the NFPA
“How often do you replace turnout gear?” asked Commissioner Barker. This question sparked an impassioned response from the visiting firemen.
Though the NFPA (National Fire Protection Agency), which is the standard used all over the country to govern Fire Department occupational safety, dictates that turnout gear be replaced every seven years, nearly every fire department representative at Monday’s meeting explained that their departments cannot afford to do this.
Bowery explained that the NFPA recently reduced the length of time turnout gear can be kept from ten years to seven.
The turnout gear must also be tested to ensure that it is adhering to safety regulations.
“[The turnout gear] has a moisture barrier in it, and that is one of the things that you have to test,” Bowery said. “Then, you have a tear test. So, if [the local fire departments] run over the time limit set by the NFPA, and someone gets hurt, that is the standard that they will be judged by. The NFPA is not a law, but it is the standard that is used all over the United States. If someone gets hurt, they’re going to have a liability — a long liability.”
Old equipment, little money, and big risks
So, why is the equipment used by Hawkins Co. firemen not replaced every seven years?
According to Bowery, one new set of turnout gear can reach upwards of $3,000. However, this cost does not even include air packs, which are a whopping $7,000 without a spare cylinder.
“The administrators for these eight county fire departments as well as their personnel are held to the same standards as any other firefighters in this country—NFPA standards,” said Fugate. “If we send a firefighter out here with substandard equipment, a substandard truck, or an apparatus that we know has mechanical problems and they are injured or killed, guess who is going to jail. That would be considered gross negligence.”
He went on to explain that much of the firefighting equipment in the county is old and would be considered substandard.
“If everyone in here would be very blatantly truthful, about two-thirds of the fire apparatus that we’ve got in this county should have been taken to the scrapyard 25 years ago,” he said. “I’ve got a 2006 Spartan pumper with a front-line engine, and I got it on a grant. The rest of my apparatus is an excess of 40 years old. Forty! My second station’s front-line engine is a 1987. That’s my next newest engine.”
He explained that, given the NFPA standards, it is difficult for him to avoid sending firemen out to the scene with substandard equipment.
“We’re having to take chances,” he said. “We’re putting our lives and our livelihoods at risk every day when we go out on these calls but even more so due to the fact that we’re using substandard equipment. Most of the fire departments in here are in the same boat if they would really be honest with you.”
Numerous members of the association also expressed their frustration with the lack of fire hydrants in the county. In fact, there are so few fire hydrants in some parts of the county that water tankers are required in order to control something as large as a structure fire.
“If you don’t have a tanker out in the county, you’re hurting,” said Sam Johnson, who is the Assistant Chief of Rogersville VFD.
He then asked the gathered crowd, “There’s one [fire hydrant] every how many miles?” Someone responded “there’s not one” with a laugh.
“Right now, these guys are having to take the water with them and pray to God that someone else can bring them some more,” said Johnny Mallory, who is the Chief of Striggersville VFD.
A desperate need for new recruits
“It hard to get members now,” said Johnson. “People are just not volunteering.”
According to Fugate, the total number of firemen in all eight county departments is only around 160.
Hawkins Co. 911 Director Gay Murrell explained that there are currently so few firemen in the county that central dispatch always pages out three separate departments in order to find enough firemen to control the fire.
“And sometimes that’s still not enough,” she said. “We have had to pull from other counties before.”
Much more is required to become a volunteer fireman than first meet the eye.
“Right now, there’s a 64-hour class going on,” said Johnson. “You’ve got to be at the fire department, you’ve got to have a 16-hour class, then you’ve got to take a 64-hour class, then you’ve got to take the test. That’s just to go and fight a fire. You cannot fight a fire without doing this.”
This doesn’t even include any additional training, such as command classes.
Just to keep the lights on and fuel in the trucks
In addition to the strenuous training new recruits must go through right out of the gate, the job of a volunteer fireman can often be stressful.
“Seventy-five percent of our time is spent raising funds,” Fugate said. “Country breakfasts, spaghetti suppers, tractor pulls — whatever we have to do just to keep the lights on and fuel in the trucks.”
Bean reminded the gathered crowd that the majority of the volunteer firemen in the county hold down full-time jobs in addition to their service to the VFD.
“If you sit down to eat supper, and your pager goes off, you have to get up and go,” Johnson. “You’re on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
“There’s no difference between a volunteer fireman and a paid fireman other than the pay,” said Stanley Valley VFD Chief Stacy Vaughan. “We keep the same training, the same standards, and the same equipment. It’s just more of a struggle when you’re not in a paid facility.”
