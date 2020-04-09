Two students from Volunteer High School, Ellie Mclain and Jacob Smallwood, have been chosen as Tennessee SkillsUSA state officers.
Mclain will lead the state team as the 2020/2021 Tennessee President and Smallwood was selected Treasurer for the Tennessee State Officer Team.
Kevin Hilton, who leads the school’s criminal justice program, told the Review that is the second time in the school's history a Volunteer student in the Criminal Justice Program has been selected to lead the SkillsUSA State Officer Team.
The SkillsUSA Tennessee Leadership Conference in April and the National Leadership Conference for June was cancelled due to the COVID - 19. Usually the state officer is elected at the state leadership conference by their peers. However, this year, since there were not any elections, the 2020-2021 Tennessee State Officer Team was chosen by the Tennessee SkillsUSA Executive Council. The candidates had to create a three-minute video of their campaign speech and also submit a written response to the following questions:
- What do you hope to be your greatest contribution to TN SkillsUSA and/or the State Officer Team & Program over the course of the 2020-2021 term?
- Give an example of a time where you had to overcome conflict to get something done. How did you approach this situation and what was the outcome?
- What do you believe to be an area of opportunity for you to grow this year? What do you need from your State Officer Coach, other Officers, and/or others in the SkillsUSA environment to ensure you reach your fullest potential?
“I’m beyond excited and honored to be chosen to lead the students of SkillsUSA,” Mclain said. “I will work my hardest to set the best example for not only the new state officer team but also for ever individual member of the 7,000 students of SkillsUSA. I thank you all greatly for all your help and support and can’t wait to get started with things!”
“I am greatly honored to be serving as the 2020/2021 Treasure,” Smallwood said. “I am sure to make great out comes through the year and further more empower SkillsUSA Students to be world-class-workers.”
The Rogersville Review would like to congratulate both students on their success!
