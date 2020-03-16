ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins Co. Republican Headquarters is now open in Rogersville.
Chairman Billy Reeves told the Review that the office is located at 110 South Church Street and is open on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., through the November election.
Campaign material will be available for GOP candidates for offices at the local, county, district, state and federal levels.
Any Republican candidate who has not already done so is welcome to leave their campaign material there, Reeves said.
Also, Reeves announced that the local Republican Party will host its annual Reagan Day Dinner on May 2, at American Legion Post #21, located at 1924 East Main Street, in Rogersville.
Tickets for the event are $45 per person and must be purchased in advance.
Sponsorships are also available at levels from $250 (includes four tickets), $350 (six tickets), and $450 (eight tickets).
For additional information or to purchase tickets, readers of the Review may calll 423-345-2955 or 423-754-5446.
