SNEEDVILLE — Vickie Raye Burchett Hightower, born November 18, 1955, went home to be with the lord on March 18, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cheila Ray Burchett and James Dewey Burchett; sister, Shiela Gail Johnson; and brother, David Richard Burchett.
She is survived by her husband, Carl Richard Hightower; children, Nicole and Scott Burgin, Teresa Lyn and Jeff Simmons; grandchildren, Alexandria and Paul McDermott, Lucas and Callie Simmons, Nicholas Burgin and Isabel Duval; great-granddaughter, Harper McDermott; and a host of family and friends too numerous to mention.
She was a loving wife, mother and nana and will be greatly missed by all.
The family will be have a private service
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, is in charge of the arrangements.
