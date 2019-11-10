BULLS GAP — Martha Smith, age 79, of Bulls Gap, went to her Heavenly home on Friday, November 8, 2019.
She was a member of the Church of God.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Vernon H. Propps and Frances F Propps; and brothers, Charles Propps and Vernon Propps.
Martha is survived by her loving daughters, Falecia Poling and Lisa M. Radadaugh and husband, Freddie; son, Robert D. Smith and wife, Stacie; brothers, Glen Propps and wife Diana, and Fred Propps; sisters, Susan Atkins and husband, Dewayne, and Christina Bostic; grandsons, Joshua Poling, Robert Smith, Randol Dyer and wife, Melinda, and Jacob Smith and wife, Katlyn; great-grandchildren, Maddox, Devan, Dwight, Lucas, Charlie and Faria.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, from 1 unill 2 p.m., at Christian- Sells Funeral Home, in Rogersville. The graveside service will be held Monday at 2:30 p.m at McCullough-Tieke Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.
