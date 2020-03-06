KINGSPORT — A man whom officers found “in the street covered in blood” was charged on Monday with public intoxication and criminal trespassing after he had allegedly damaged the porch of a Kingsport residence.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Hunter Lamons said that about 2:43 a.m. on March 2, 2020, he was dispatched to an address on Isaac Avenue in reference to a complaint about a trespassing male who had caused damage to a porch.
Lamons found the man, in the street and “covered in blood”, according to his report.
Dustin Lee Roberts, 35, of Faye Street, told Lamons that he was “standing at the end of his driveway near the road and seen people inside his house”.
Roberts said he saw a man walk out the back door of his house carrying items, and went through the woods to a trailer on Isaac Avenue.
Roberts then told Lamons that he “went down there to find his items and look for his wife ‘because he knew she as in there’”.
While trying to walk up to the trailer, he said, he fell through the steps.
Lamons said that, while speaking with Roberts, it was “obvious that he was under the influence of narcotics”.
Deputy Billy Begley made contact with the resident at the trailer who said that after Roberts fell through the steps, that’s when he noticed him “trying to look through his kids’ windows”.
The resident said he went outside to see what Roberts was doing and that, at that point, he had left the porch and was walking toward a neighbor’s house.
Lamons said he could see a blood trail from the porch to the neighbor’s residence and then back to Roberts’ own residence on Faye Street.
Roberts was transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail where he was booked on the two charges.
An initial appearance in Sessions Court had not been set at the time the report was filed.
