I want to say a heartfelt public THANK YOU to President Donald Trump and — if you can believe I am writing this — to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
You who read my columns regularly know that I am an pro-lifer who believes that abortion for the sake of convenience is morally wrong, unconstitutional, and should be illegal except in those extremely rare cases where the life of the mother is in danger.
I will unashamedly defend that belief until I no longer have a breath in my body.
My heart cries for the more than SIXTY MILLION unborn children who have been slaughtered since Roe v. Wade became the law of the land in 1973.
SIXTY MILLION babies. And yes, they ARE babies, NOT blobs of tissue, fetuses or whatever some may choose to call them to create a smokescreen to cover up the fact that they are living human beings from the moment of conception.
It’s approaching the number of souls who perished in WWII, and amounts to the total population today of the states of Wyoming, Alaska, Vermont, North Dakota, South Dakota, Delaware, Rhode Island, Montana, Maine, New Hampshire, Hawaii, Idaho, West Virginia, Nebraska, New Mexico, Kansas, Mississippi, Arkansas, Nevada, Iowa, Utah, Connecticut, Oklahoma, Kentucky and Oregon, with the District of Columbia tossed in.
That’s more than the folks who live today in HALF of the states.
Let that number sink in.
Does that not send a cold chill up your spine?
One of the precepts embodied in the U.S. Declaration of Independence is the right of all Americans to LIFE, and Biblical truth teaches that LIFE begins at conception. God says in His word that he knew us while we were still in our mothers’ wombs, even though that fact, by their own admission, was “above the pay grade” of many former U.S. Presidents and liberal, pro-choice justices who have dominated the Supreme Court for the past five decades.
The pro-abortion argument that it is all about “choice” and someone’s “rights” pales in comparison to what a Higher Authority says.
I wonder: what about the “rights” of those unborn babies?
Where is his/her “choice” in the matter?
Well, last week, a chain of events set into motion months earlier by President Trump and pro-life members of Congress (including our own Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn! — THANK YOU, TOO, MARSHA!!) came to a head, one that, literally and figuratively, rattled to its core one of the largest provider of abortions in the U.S. today, Planned Parenthood.
In an astonishing eyebrow-raising ruling in June, the normally liberal 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals lifted a nationwide injunction that had prevented the Trump administration from enforcing the so-called “Title X Gag Rule”, which mandated that participants in the federal family planning program would henceforth be prohibited from referring their patients for abortions.
As part of that “gag” rule, providers can still talk about abortion, they just can’t tell a client where to get one. It also requires that tax dollars received from that Title X program be accounted for separately from funds used for abortion purposes, calls for abortion counseling to be declared “optional” instead of standard practice, and puts strict limits on which staff members can talk about abortion with patients.
Those providers that continue to receive federal funding must, by March of next year, separate their office space and examination rooms from those facilities where abortions are done.
Well, whatdaya know, on Monday of this week, Planned Parenthood said that it is pulling out of the Title X program rather than abide by the new Trump administration rule.
Whooohooo!
If that’s not a red-letter day for unborn children, I don’t know what is.
Now, understand, the 9th Circuit is still mulling a lawsuit by PP seeking to overturn the “gag” rule, but, in the meantime, that normally far-left “pro-choice”-leaning three-judge panel has said the administration can move forward with enforcement of the “gag rule”, which, in my mind, is a pretty dang good indicator that the Trump administration should win on the merits of the case.
Oh, they will never admit it but if I were a betting man, I’d wager that there were hissy fits, hysterical screaming, pounding on tables, and gnashing of teeth in corporate boardrooms of abortion providers nationwide after all of this hit the fan, because, make no mistake, what the 9th Circuit did was (even if temporary) hand President Trump one of the biggest victories in the past 40 years for the pro-life movement.
A spokesperson for PP said on TV the other night that many low-income women “who rely on Planned Parenthood”, will “delay or go without care.”
The federal tax dollars that PP gets amounts to only four percent or so of its annual budget, so please, don’t give me that lame B.S. excuse.
Most every “health service” (except abortion) that PP provides for women is available at county health departments in every state in the country, free of charge, so tell me how this is depriving ANY person of ANY necessary health service?
Make no mistake about it ... abortion is an ugly, sick, bloody industry ... a very lucrative, high-dollar business that results in the loss of more than 3,000 babies every week in America. And you can rest assured that those involved will fight tooth and nail to protect it, so this isn’t over yet ... they won’t go down without a fight.
And yes, we will have to wait to see what the 9th Circuit’s final ruling is, but for now, anyway, I’m celebrating this as some of the best news I’ve heard in years, even though it may be only temporary.
President Trump, during the 2016 campaign, was a vocal opponent of giving tax dollars to groups that provide abortions, and he promised, if elected, to do something about it.
And do something he has.
ANOTHER PROMISE KEPT, so THANK YOU and GOD BLESS YOU, President Donald Trump!!!!
That’s my view.
