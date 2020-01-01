If Elvis Presley were still alive today, he would be celebrating his 85th birthday on January 8. Happy Birthday Elvis!
As one of his adoring fans of the 1950s and 1960s, it’s very hard for me to imagine him as a white haired, arthritic senior citizen. I still think of him in his younger days as the sexy rock singer who upset the world with his gyrating hips on The Ed Sullivan Show.
In August 1956, Juvenile Court Judge Marion Gooding attended one of Elvis concerts in Florida and was appalled by his moves. In fact, he was so irritated by them that he threatened to have the star arrested. He warned Elvis that he would be walking into his next show in handcuffs if he didn’t tone his act down. He announced that he would permit “limited-side-to-side movements.”
I have to wonder if Elvis were still alive if he would still be performing and if so, just what would he look like and how would he sound. Of course I think there have been Elvis sightings over at Walmart! Ha!!
After all, many other stars are out there still rocking it. Look at Mick Jagger, I’m afraid he’s going to hurt himself!
I found some interesting facts about Elvis that I’m sharing with you along with some more recipes from one of his cooks, Nancy Rooks.
It is said that good old southern food was always his favorite and all of his cooks needed to know how to prepare it.
Elvis Facts
• Elvis’ famous black hair was dyed ... his natural color was brown. At first he dyed it with shoe polish and then changed to hair dye. It is said he wanted to look like Roy Orbison.
• Elvis purchased his first guitar when he was just 11 years old. He wanted a rifle, but his mama convinced him to get a guitar instead.
• In 1947, a local radio show offered a young Elvis (age 12) a chance to sing live on air, but he was too shy to go on.
• At 18, Elvis paid $4 to make his first record, a gift for his mama.
• In 1954, Elvis auditioned for a gospel quartet named the Songfellows. They said no.
• That same year, a local radio DJ played Elvis’ version of That’s All Right. He went on to play it 13 more times that day, but had trouble convincing his audience that Elvis was white.
• His breakthrough hit was Heartbreak Hotel, released in 1956, a song inspired by a newspaper article about a local suicide.
• When performing on TV in 1956, host Milton Berle advised Elvis to perform without his guitar, reportedly saying, ‘Let ‘em see you, son.” Elvis’ gyrating hips caused outrage across the U.S. and within days he was nicknamed Elvis the Pelvis.
• Recording Hound Dog in the studio, Elvis reportedly demanded 31 takes.
• Elvis bought his mansion, Graceland, in Memphis, TN in 1957 for $100,000. It was named by its previous owner after his daughter, Grace.
• Performing Are You Lonesome Tonight? In Las Vegas in 1969, Elvis did one of his frequent lyric changes to amuse himself. Instead of “Do you gaze at your doorstep and picture me there?”, he sang “Do you look at your bald head and wish you had hair?”
• In 1956, he began his film career with a western, Love me Tender. His second film, Loving You, featured his parents as audience members. Following his mother’s death in 1957, he never watched the film again. He went on to make a total of 31 movies in his career.
• In 1959, while serving overseas in Germany, Elvis (then 24 years old) met his future wife, 14 year-old Priscilla Beaulieu. They were married eight years later.
• He was distantly related to former U.S. presidents Abraham Lincoln and Jimmy Carter.
• Elvis recorded more than 600 songs, but did not write any of them.
Now for the food. As I said, these recipes came from his cook Nancy Rooks. I imagine these are foods that he ate on a regular basis.
As always, enjoy!
Pork Roast
4 pound pork roast
3 teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons ground pepper
2 tablespoons vinegar
2 teaspoons sage
Wash pork roast; pat dry. Rub seasoning into meat; sprinkle sage and vinegar over roast. Wrap in foil, put in roasting pan and cook until brown and tender. Cook about 35-40 minutes per pound at 325 degrees.
Collard Greens
2 bunches collard greens
8 cups water
1/4 pound pork meat or ½ cup bacon grease
Pinch baking soda
2 teaspoons salt
1 hot pepper
Wash collard greens and cut them into large pieces. Put water in large pot and add salt pork meat or bacon grease. Let water and meat come to a boil. Add cut collard greens. After cooking awhile, add pinch of soda to make collard greens tender. Add salt to taste. Add hot pepper to taste and cook 4 hours, less if collard greens are young.
Banana Pie
3 egg yolks
3/4 cup sugar
4 tablespoons butter
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 cups milk
2 tablespoons cornstarch
2 large bananas, mashed
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 graham cracker crust
Mix eggs, sugar, butter, milk and salt; stir until smooth. Add cornstarch; cook over medium heat until thick. Remove from heat; add mashed bananas and vanilla. Pour into graham cracker crust. Make meringue by beating egg whites with 2 tablespoons water. Add and beat one minute at high speed; 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar and 1/8 teaspoon salt. Add gradually, and beat one more minute at high speed. 1/4 cup sugar. Spread on pie and brown in 350 degree oven for approximately 15 minutes.
(From The Presley Family Cookbook).
(PUB. NOTE: Elizabeth loves to hear from readers who have recipes or food-related stories to share. Email her at mammawcas@gmail.com.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.