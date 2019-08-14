SURGOINSVILLE — Two people were arrested Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, on drug charges after the driver of the vehicle was pulled over for speeding.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Allen said in reports that he clocked the 2007 Honda Civic, bearing Virginia license plates, travelling east on US 11 W, near Long Hollow Road, at a speed of 75 mph in a 55 mph zone.
A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle, driven by Shane Alexander Marlow, 20, of Marion, VA, with Amy Delancy, 19, of Kingsport, riding as a passenger, was stopped. Upon speaking with Marlow, Allen said, he noticed a clear plastic bag in the center console area of the car containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.
Deputy Allen asked Marlow “if there was anything illegal in the car and if he cared if we looked”, at which time the driver exited the vehicle and told Allen and Deputy Hunter Jones that they could search the car.
From the center console area, Allen said in the report, two plastic bags were retrieved, one containing 8.2 grams of marijuana and the other 1.7 grams.
“Also found in the center console area was a marijuana grinder, black in color. In the passenger side door was found two marijuana smoking pipes and a yellow plastic bag containing 7.5 grams of what is believed to be marijuana,” Allen wrote. “Both Mr. Marlow and Ms. Delancy admitted that it was marijuana and that the 7.5 grams belonged to Ms. Delancy and the rest belonged to Mr. Marlow.”
Additionally, in the floorboard of the vehicle was a glass “bong”, “that they advised they had used to smoke marijuana two hours prior to the vehicle stop,” the report states.
Both were placed under arrest and transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail where Marlow was charged with speeding (75 mph in a 55 mph zone), possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a Schedule VI substance. Delancy was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a Schedule VI substance.
