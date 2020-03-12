JOHNSON CITY — People looking to expand their options for healthcare careers can develop their skillsets with Ballad Health’s upcoming phlebotomy course, which begins Wednesday, April 1.
Registration for the course costs $775 and is open to current Ballad Health team members, as well as the general public. The fee covers the class’ textbook, laboratory supplies, clinical time and national testing.
Classes will be held every Monday and Wednesday from 4-6:30 p.m. for 10 weeks. In addition to classroom sessions, phlebotomy students are required to complete 120 hours of clinical practicum, coordinated with Ballad Health hospitals in three-week blocks.
During the course, participants will receive comprehensive training to collect high-quality laboratory specimens. Topics include healthcare safety and universal precautions, quality assurance, equipment use, lab and medical basics, professional ethics, basic anatomy and physiology and lab practice. At its conclusion, graduates will be prepared for the national certifying exam, which is a hiring requirement for many hospital and health system phlebotomists.
A high school diploma or GED is required for the Ballad Health phlebotomy course, and all registrants must be age 18 or older. Participants will also be required to pass a background check, unless they are existing Ballad Health team members.
Registration is limited to the first 15 participants. Payment and all enrollment information must be complete to confirm a spot. Ballad Health team members can use payroll deduction for $300 of their class registration fees.
The phlebotomy course will be held in Holston Valley Medical Center’s clinical education department, located at 914 Broad St., Kingsport.
For more information, please call Anne Hammonds, administrative coordinator for Ballad Health’s clinical education and effectiveness department, at 423-224-5808 or email anne.hammonds@balladhealth.org. Information about phlebotomy and other Ballad Health careers can be found at www.balladhealth.org/careers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.