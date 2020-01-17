Red, white, and booming.
That’s the only way to describe America’s economy three years into the presidency of Donald J. Trump.
There are more jobs than there are people to fill those positions, and the stock market continues to hit record highs. Just last week, the market hit the unimaginable 29,000 mark, with some analysts predicting that it could hit 30,000 before the end of 2020.
Now, don’t get me wrong, I fully appreciate that there are some regions of our country that, for one reason or another, may not be fully feeling the economic love right now, but if this surging economy continues, with good local and state leadership, things will improve.
Believe me, I understand ... I come from a small, sparsely populated county in southwest Alabama that is up to its ears in poverty. But one of the reasons for that is that the county is isolated and sadly lacking when it comes to the necessary infrastructure and economic development incentives that would invite business and industry to locate there ... no well-equipped commercial airport that will accomodate even the smallest of jets, no rail service, no river port on the Tombigee, and not one mile of four-lane highway in the entire county. Those situations didn’t happen overnight nor will they be solved in just a handful of years, but, again, if the economy continues to do well nationally, that change will come.
One reader, who admitted up front that he is not a Republican and can’t stand President Trump, recently called your publisher to complain over recent editorials in which I mentioned Trump’s accomplishments and how those have led to the resurgence of national pride, security, and an economy that is going through the roof.
“Do you have proof?”, the reader demanded.
Well, since you asked, I sho’nuff do! Here are just a few of Trump’s more significant accomplishments. These are all matters of fact, by the way, and not political party fabrications, nor were they pulled out of thin air ... all are documented and can be verified.
• Ordered the drone rocket attack by the U.S. Military that killed cold-blooded Iranian terrorist mastermind, Quds Force Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who is believed to be solely responsible for the deaths of more than 600 American soldiers during the war in Iraq, and injuring and maiming for life thousands of others.
• Seven million new jobs created.
• More Americans are now employed than ever before in our nation’s history.
• One million new manufacturing/construction jobs created, growing at the fastest rate in more than three decades.
• New unemployment claims have hit a 50-year low.
• Median household income has hit the highest level ever recorded.
• African-American unemployment ... lowest ever.
• Hispanic-American unemployment ... lowest ever.
• Asian-American unemployment ... lowest ever.
• Female unemployment ... lowest in 65 years.
• Youth unemployment ... lowest in nearly half a century.
• Lowest unemployment ever for Americans without a high school diploma.
• Veterans’ unemployment ... lowest in nearly 25 years.
• Seven million Americans have been lifted off food stamp rolls since the 2016 election.
• 95 percent of U.S. manufacturers are optimistic about the future ... the highest ever.
• Retail sales are surging and orders for “durable goods” (autos, appliances, etc.) are through the roof.
• Signed law giving Border Patrol agents better drug detection tools.
• Signed into law new expanded technical education bill.
• Signed into law extensive new anti-Sex Trafficking bill.
• Signed law aimed at cutting federal funding for abortions.
• Secured the release from Turkey of an American Christian pastor who had been held there for years, as well as the release of prisoners held by North Korea.
• Under Trump’s Dept. of Health and Human Services, life is now defined as beginning at conception.
• Brought to justice the cowardly terrorist murderer, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of ISIS; and, prior to that, decimated the ISIS “caliphate”.
• Signed proclamation denouncing female genital mutilation.
• Terminated America’s participation in the job-killing Trans Pacific Partnership.
• Opened the door to better relations with North Korea, successfully getting the remains of many missing U.S. Korean War-era veterans returned to the U.S.
• Reduced the Federal workforce by more than 16,000 through attrition and ending outdated, non-needed government programs.
• Rolled back billions of dollars in Obama-era offshore oil drilling regulations.
• Gave U.S. Military personnel the largest pay increase in seven years.
• Signed the biggest package of personal and business tax cuts and reforms in history.
• Since the corporate tax cuts, more than $1 trillion in American business capital has been returned, or re-patriated, to the United States from foreign depositories.
• As a result of the tax relief bill, small businesses have the lowest top marginal tax rate in more than 80 years.
• Opened Arctic National Wildlife Refuge for oil exploration and approved the Keystone XL and Dakota Access Pipelines.
• Eliminated a record number of business-killing and ridiculously nonsensical Obama-era regulations and executive orders.
• Enacted regulatory relief for community banks and credit unions.
• Obamacare (Affordable Care Act) individual mandate penalty removed and upheld by the Courts.
• Secured historic Phase One trade agreement with China, opening the door for tens of billions of dollars in new sales opportunities for American farmers and ranchers.
• The FDA has approved more affordable generic drugs than ever before in history.
• Medicare program reformed to stop hospitals from overcharging low-income seniors on their drugs ... saving seniors hundreds of millions of dollars.
• Signed Right-To-Try legislation so that terminally-ill patients have the right to try experimental but not-yet FDA-approved drugs in order to extend their lives.
• Secured $6 billion in new funding to fight the opioid epidemic.
• Reduced high-dose opioid prescriptions by 16 percent during first year in office.
• Signed VA Choice Act and VA Accountability Act, expanded VA telehealth services, walk-in-clinics, and same-day urgent primary and mental health care.
• Increased U.S. coal exports by 60 percent, and thanks to the removal of restrictive Obama-era regulations, America’s coal mines have re-opened across Appalachia.
• U.S. oil and gas production now at an all-time high.
• United States is a net natural gas exporter for the first time since 1957, and America is no longer dependent on foreign countries for our petroleum-based energy needs.
• Withdrew the United States from the job-killing, budget-busting Paris Climate Accord.
• Cancelled the anti-coal, so-called Clean Power Plan.
• Secured record $700 billion in military funding first year; $716 billion for second year in office.
• NATO allies are spending $69 billion+ more on defense since 2016.
• The Space Force is now a part of the U.S. military, and the U.S. has a renewed determination to return to the moon and to launch a manned mission to Mars.
• Confirmed the appointments of more than 185 vacant federal circuit court judicial seats.
• Signed bill restoring funding for historically black colleges and universities.
• Confirmed two new Supreme Court Justices, Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.
• Withdrew America from the one-sided, non-enforceable Obama-era Iran Nuclear Deal.
• Signed bill protecting disability payments for veterans who declare bankruptcy.
• Signed 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund into law.
• Signed bill to fund Autism CARES Act.
• Signed measure aimed at preventing veteran suicides.
• Moved U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem.
• Signs $867 billion Farm Bill with Welfare Reform Work Requirements.
• Protected Americans from terrorists with the Travel Ban, which was later upheld by the Supreme Court.
• Concluded a historic U.S.-Mexico Trade Deal (USMCA) to replace NAFTA.
• Reached a breakthrough agreement with the E.U. to increase U.S. exports.
• Imposed tariffs on foreign steel and aluminum.
• Imposed tariffs on China in response to China’s forced technology transfer, intellectual property theft, and their chronically abusive trade practices.
• Net exports are on track to increase by $60 billion+ this year alone.
• Improved vetting and screening for refugees.
• Construction on a security wall on the U.S. southern border is ongoing. To-date, more than 100 miles of new wall have been completed and many more miles are under construction.
So there you have it, dear skeptical reader ... just a few of his accomplishments since Inauguration Day, 2017.
Need more be said, other than, THANK YOU, President Donald J. Trump, for promises MADE and promises KEPT.
Keep America Great!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.