SEYMOUR — Michael Jarrett Dingus, 36, a Rogersville native, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
His greatest joy in life was his son Jacob, who they called Jake. They shared a lot of the same interests, including a love of comic books, and they recently watched every Terminator movie together.
The family had recently moved to Seymour, and they wasted no time in checking out a nearby comic book store.
Jake calls his Dad his best friend, and they truly enjoyed their time together like pals. Jarrett was known for his humor, and family and friends ended up adopting his little phrases as their own.
He enjoyed playing guitar, and he had a lot of fond memories playing with friends, including band mates in a group they dubbed The Church of Saturn.
He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and friend.
He is survived by his son, Jacob Dingus; wife, Cindy; mother, Charlene Ball; sister, Trinity Dingus; uncle Randy Ball and wife Donna; many cousins; and biological father, Don Dingus.
The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m., Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:30 with Rev. Jeff Campbell officiating. The graveside service will follow in McKinney Chapel Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.christiansells.com.
