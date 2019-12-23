SNEEDVILLE — Tener “Clonce” Seal, of Sneedville, departed this life on December 20, 2019, following a brief illness.
She was a resident at the Hancock Manor Nursing Home.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tyler Seal; sons, MacAuthor, William and Harley Seal; daughters, Lilly Mae (Tootsie) and Betty Seal; brothers, William, Chester, Garret, Earnest (Fuzzy), Wright and John Jr. Clonce and sister, Dorothy Harvey.
She is survived by sons, Carl Seal and Gary Seal, both of Sneedville; daughters, Charlotte Brooks and Mary Lynn Douglas, both of Mooresburg; brother, Roy (Preach) Clonce, of Mooresburg; sister, Sally Turnmire, of Morristown; grandchildren, Shane Seal, Lisa Mullins, Wesley Seal, Stacie Blanken, Brittany Dalton, Harley Wayne Seal and Francesca Anderson; a number of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family received friends from noon until 2 p.m., Monday, Dec. 23, at Briar Creek Baptist Church. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., with Rev. Tommy Seals, Rev. Joe Davis and Rev. Gary Reed, officiating. Special music was provided by the Fleenor Family.
Interment followed in Seal Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers were Wesley Seal, Weston Seal, Shane Seal, Logan Mullins, Harley Wayne Seal and Mason Seal. Serving as honorary pallbearers were Jordan Baker & Shawn Douglas and Jacob Seal.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, was in charge of the arrangements.
