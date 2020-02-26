27-year old Karalyne Thompson has seen it all.
As one of nine children, Thompson she grew up going to church and was educated at home.
“I had a great childhood, loving parents, I was in church and everything was great,” she said.
However, at the young age of 13, Thompson started down a dark path that would land her in jail multiple times, to the brink of death, on the run from both the law and people out to harm her, and now facing federal prison.
During this time, she escalated from an addiction to prescription painkillers to intravenous drug use and eventually to dealing drugs.
Finally, after being held at gunpoint for hours, Thompson began to assess her life choices and begin the process of recovery. On Jan. 2 of this year, she celebrated one year sober, and, in March she will graduate from Hawkins County Recovery Court.
Though she has worked hard to steer her life back on track, she is still reaping the consequences of her past actions, as she was served with a federal meth trafficking indictment in May of 2019.
This means that, on March 3, she will go to federal court for sentencing to possibly face 1-5 years of federal prison.
Thompson, along with four other recovering addicts, publicly shared her story for the first time on Feb. 18 at a community event she put together as part of her Recovery Court capstone project.
The Rogersville Holston Electric Community room was filled to the brim with other Recovery Court clients and their families.
“I just want people to know that recovery is possible,” she told the Review.
An addict at 13
Thompson explained that her drug addiction began at the young age of 13 when one of her older sibling’s significant other introduced her to prescription painkillers.
“When I was 13, I had a lot of self-esteem issues,” she said. “I was homeschooled, so I was sheltered. I looked to my older siblings, and some of them were great and others were not so great at the time. But, I wanted to be accepted and have friends.”
By the age of 16, she had a full-time job but was also “a full-blown addict.”
At the age of 19, she gave birth to a daughter. About two years later, she and her daughter’s father split up.
“I got into a really bad relationship in 2015,” she said. “That lead me down a really dark path. I traded my painkiller addiction to a meth addiction, and, quickly, my life spiraled out of control.”
“My life spiraled out of control” In 2015, Thompson lost custody of her daughter.
“My life derailed after that, and I didn’t care,” she told the crowd.
She was not allowed visitation rights with her daughter, as she explained “they were afraid the chaos in my life was going to spill over to her.”
She found out she was pregnant again in 2017.
“I was really excited about it, and I started cleaning my life up,” she said. “But, then I had a miscarriage. That really took a toll on my life, and shortly after that, I started back in my addiction ways.”
She went to jail for the first time shortly after that but went right back to her old ways as soon as she got out.
During this point in her life, she was both brutally assaulted and raped.
The next time she went to jail, she was offered rehab. She did well for a while, but soon ran away.
While she was on the run, a family friend passed away and her boyfriend at the time was murdered. She had also just recently experienced the death of two of her siblings.
“When I did use drugs, I used ridiculous amounts—lethal amounts—just trying to kill myself,” she said. “I was so miserable.”
“I was such a bad person”
In 2017, she explained that she graduated from a short-term rehab program and was “doing good for a while.”
In 2018, she was on probation but decided to leave home and go back on the run.
“I decided that I wanted to be a drug dealer,” she said. “I was such a different person. I was such a bad person, and I was in such a dark place. Because of lifestyle choices, I carried a gun with me, I was running from people all the time and in bad situations all the time. Every time a car pulled in the driveway, I bolted out the back door because I didn’t know if it was somebody coming there to kill me or take me to jail.”
In December of 2018, she was held at gunpoint for hours.
“Finally, when I got away, I went to my mom’s house,” she said. “We sat on her bed, and we cried and held each other. It wasn’t a matter of if I was going to die, it was a matter of when I was going to die. My family even had dreams about my funeral and what they were going to dress me in.”
That day, she decided that she was “done.”
“My mom was like, ‘Honey, I need to know that you’re going to heaven because you’re not going to be here much longer,’” she said. “I was completely done with the lifestyle, and I was done trying to be a so-called drug dealer. It was ridiculous. I was so miserable. I remember telling my mom on several occasions when I was on the run and would be at her house, ‘people think that hell is a fiery place, but hell is what my life was.’”
In January of 2019, she was arrested on violation of probation and was offered Recovery Court by Hawkins Co. General Sessions Judge Todd Ross. She explained that her initial plan was to run away again once she got out of jail. However, while she was there, she found out that her mother had breast cancer.
“It scared me to death,” she said. “All I could think about was losing my mom and losing my dad, and me being out here acting stupid and crazy and not enjoying the last years I have with them.”
So, once she got out of Drug Court, she explained that, for the first time, she really tried to turn over a new leaf.
“I did everything by the book,” she said. “I’ve not had any hiccups or mishaps. I thought everything was fine.”
Facing federal prison
Though Thompson had been sober for nearly five months, she was served with a federal meth trafficking indictment in May of 2019 along with dozens of others. This was part of a three-year investigation.
“It was scary,” she said. “It still is scary, because I’m still facing prison time.”
She has already pleaded guilty in Greeneville federal court, and her sentencing court date is just a few weeks away. She is facing up to 1-5 years in prison.
“But, I didn’t choose Drug Court to get out of jail, and I didn’t choose recovery because it was my last choice,” she said. “I chose recovery because it was what I wanted to do.”
“She has always owned up to what she did”
“She has accepted whatever consequences come her way because she’s always owned up to what she has done,” said Recovery Court Director Amy Cinnamon. “She has done exceptionally while she’s been in Recovery Court. She’s never failed a drug screen, she’s attended all of her meetings, and she definitely is now and is going to be in the future an asset to the community.”
The Feb. 18 event was part of Thompson’s Recovery Court capstone project, and she told the Review that she wanted it “to make a statement.”
“I’m very passionate about recovery—my own and other people’s,” she said. “We need recovery in this community. We need more people to step up, and do something about it. It’s never going to get better if we don’t. My thoughts behind this program were that, if I step out, it will help lift the stigma. Hopefully, we’ll have more people who are not addicts to show moral support.”
What is recovery court?
Ross created Recovery Court shortly after he was elected, and the program took its first client in 2013.
“Seven years ago, we didn’t have any of this (recovery court),” Ross told the crowd. “There were just a bunch of addicts with nowhere to go.”
The goal of the program is offer addicts a way out of addiction and to break the cycle of arrest, jail and probation.
“It’s an extremely intensive program,” Ross later told the Review. “There’s around 27 different things they have to attend weekly as far as support groups, probation meetings, community service and drug screens.”
It takes between 1.5 to 2 years to complete the program, which also assists clients with finding a job and a place to live.
There are specific guidelines into which the clients must fall in order to qualify for Recovery Court. Thompson is one of 9 clients currently in the program.
Currently, the clients stay in their own private homes while they complete the program, but Ross noted that he hopes the program can eventually offer transitional housing.
Mugshots and before-and-after comparison photos of recovery court clients flashed on the screen before the crowd at the Feb, 18 event.
“It’s hard to look at them when they come in that way, but I try my best to see these people (the recovered),” Ross explained. “I know they’re in there. We just have to find them.”
Commented
