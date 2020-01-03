EIDSON — Authorities were made aware last week of the alleged theft of timber in the Gravely Valley Road area of Eidson worth approximately $20,000.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office Deputy Adam Bledsoe said that he met with the complainant on Dec. 23, 2019 in reference to property damage and about 100 missing trees on the land.
According to the report, between Aug. 26 and Nov. 1, 2019, a suspect — who was named in the complaint — had allegedly damaged a fence at Vaughn Cemetery, which is on the complainant’s property, and had left the site after taking the trees with no payment ever made to the owner.
The owner said the man had not returned phone calls in reference to the amount of money owed to him. He also said that the two had agreed prior to the logging work beginning that the trees had an estimated value of about $20,000.
