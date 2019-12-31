SNEEDVILLE — Diana Dakin, age 67, of Sneedville, formerly of Marion, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Clara Sollars; husband, John Dakin; brothers, Billy Sollars and Gary Sollars; and sister, Sarah Hardin.
Survivors include brothers, Larry Sollars and wife, Laura, of Lawrenceville, GA, Kenneth Sollars, of Sneedville, Lester Sollars, of Sneedville, and John Sollars and wife, Terri, of Sneedville; nephew, Ralph Biers, of Sneedville; several nieces and nephews; and her pet dogs and cats.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Casey Johnson.
No public services are planned.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, served the family.
