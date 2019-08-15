AMIS COMMUNITY — Amis Mill Eatery will host the third annual Low Country Boil to support the Hawkins Co. branch of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) for Kids.
The feast will take place on Saturday, August 24 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is located at 127 W. Bear Hollow Road in Rogersville. Tickets are $50 for adults and $10 for children ages 5 to 10.
Live music will also be provided by P.F. Flyers from 7 to 9 p.m.
Be sure to come hungry, sponsors said, because the meal will feature plenty of authentic, homemade Cajun food.
“I’m the official low country boil cook,” said Jake Jacobs with a laugh. Jacobs is the owner of the Thomas Amis Historic Park and the Amis Mill Eatery. “I lived in Louisiana for 23 years and I did lots of crawfish and shrimp boils.”
The boil will include shrimp, crab legs, whole crawfish, andouille sausage, red potatoes, corn on the cob, onions, bell peppers and more authentic Cajun spices than you can imagine.
“We do a real low-country style boil,” Jacobs said.
By enjoying a fun evening at the Amis Mill eatery, you will benefit Hawkins Co.’s branch of CASA for Kids.
“The money raised at the event will help provide advocacy services to local children who are alleged to be abused and neglected,” said Hawkins Co. Program Coordinator Suzanne Stanley.
CASA of Sullivan County extended its service into Hawkins County in 2001. Then, in 2010, a satellite office was opened in Rogersville with the goal of better serving the county.
According to CASA’s website,“CASA for Kids, Inc. assigns professionally trained Court Appointed Special Advocated (CASA volunteers) to cases of abused/neglected children.” These volunteers “advocate for the child’s best interest and stay with each case until it is closed and the child is in a safe, permanent home.”
CASA volunteers are appointed by area juvenile courts. In Hawkins County, that court is presided over by Judge Daniel Boyd.
For questions or to reserve tickets to the event, contact Suzanne Stanley at 293-0328 or 782-7717.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.