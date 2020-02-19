ELIZABETHTON — Thirty-one students were inducted into the National Technical Honor Society at TCAT Elizabethton Monday (Feb. 10). Membership is reserved for students with a 95 overall grade point average and no attendance policy violations who are recommended by faculty.
By county of residence, from the Review’s readership area, they are:
Hawkins: Angel Murrell.
Sullivan: Brittani Arnett, Destiny Baker, Lina El-Bilbeisi, Jenny Hill, Katelyn Johnson, Nicole Malloy, Casey Oliver, Sabrina Poore, Katie Ratliff, Carolyn Rush.
