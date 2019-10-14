The Fall Conference of FCE was held at Rothchild’s Conference Center on September 23, 2019. Two members from Hawkins County FCE attended. Shirley Watson and Janice Reeves both competed in the Dress Review event. Shirley won 1st Place in Casual Wear and a 1st in Cultural Arts. Janice won 2nd Place in Better Dress. Congratulations to them both!
The State Conference is almost here, Nov. 17-20 at Cool SpringsMarriott in Franklin. Plans are in the works now.
The combined Christmas Party of Hawkins County clubs is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 4. A gift exchange of a tree ornament was suggested. Lunch will be about $10. The location is still to be determined. Reservations must be made by Nov. 27. Call the County Extension office or your FCE President for more information.
FCE will have a New Look for 2020. All four county clubs will combine into one with a new date, new location, new officers and a new perspective, Watch for announcements as we approach the New Year. Come join the New FCE for a fresh start in 2020. Hope to see you there!
Future plans for 2020: Achievement Day, March 24; Fun Day, late summer.
Have a wonderful Holiday Season and we’ll see you next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.