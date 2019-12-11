ROGERSVILLE — United Way of Hawkins County held its second annual Celebrity bagging event at Rogersville’s Food City on Nov. 26, 2019. Organizers said that it was a huge success with more than $1,400 raised in “tips”. Teams from the following business/organizations participated: ABB/Dodge, United Way Board members, WRGS Radio, Lions Club of Hawkins County, Rogersville City School, Hawkins County Gas, local pastors, UETHDA, CEASE, and Civis Bank. As of right now, United Way is still $30,000 short of its $169,000 goal for the upcoming year, and Executive Director Teresa Buttry said they hope to meet that goal by Dec. 31. Persons may send donations (checks or money orders) by mail to: United Way of Hawkins County, 405 S. Armstrong Road, Suite 8, Rogersville, TN 37857. Donations are tax deductible. Here are a few snapshots of the “baggers” in action.
Latest News
- Week 15 NFC North report: Similarities between Nagy, LaFleur maiden voyages uncanny
- U.S. Supreme Court to review political ratio requirements for state court judges
- Ex-Packers coach Mike McCarthy focused on next NFL head-coaching stop — and being ‘better, not bitter’
- Taylor Swift: I would have paid 'so much' for my master recordings
- Brookdale Leadership Named to 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors List by WomenInc. Magazine
- Mauga-Clements, Nebraska's newest commit at linebacker
- Huskers will have to wait for top receiving target Manning's decision
- Butler decommits from Tennessee after weekend visit to Nebraska
Most Popular
Articles
- Church reports $12,000 missing from its bank account
- Falcons earn valuable experience in Bahamas tournament
- BREAKING NEWS: Church Hill Police Department wins Police Department of the Year
- Woman binging on prescrption meds driving with unrestained three-year old
- Upcoming Christmas festivities in Hawkins County
- Lady Bulldogs picking up where they left off
- Driving through construction zone results in multiple charges against Rogersville man
- Driver who wrecked van busted for having stolen tag, hiding drugs, pistol
- Rogersville man charged with especially aggravated sexual exploitation, four counts of contributing to delinquency of minor
- Kelli Jean Davis Brock, age 37, Church Hill
Images
Videos
Follow Us on Facebook
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Latest e-Edition
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.