ROGERSVILLE — United Way of Hawkins County held its second annual Celebrity bagging event at Rogersville’s Food City on Nov. 26, 2019. Organizers said that it was a huge success with more than $1,400 raised in “tips”. Teams from the following business/organizations participated: ABB/Dodge, United Way Board members, WRGS Radio, Lions Club of Hawkins County, Rogersville City School, Hawkins County Gas, local pastors, UETHDA, CEASE, and Civis Bank. As of right now, United Way is still $30,000 short of its $169,000 goal for the upcoming year, and Executive Director Teresa Buttry said they hope to meet that goal by Dec. 31. Persons may send donations (checks or money orders) by mail to: United Way of Hawkins County, 405 S. Armstrong Road, Suite 8, Rogersville, TN 37857. Donations are tax deductible. Here are a few snapshots of the “baggers” in action.

