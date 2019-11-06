ROGERSVILLE – September is recognized nationally as Attendance Awareness Month, and Hawkins County School celebrated by having some contests for students and drawings for all staff members with perfect attendance during the month. All cash prizes were donated by Cooper Standard, Luttrell Staffing Group, Rural Health, and the Hawkins County Industrial Development Board. Prizes for the staff drawings were secured by Amy Lipe, and were donated by the attractions.
The first contest was a video contest. Schools were asked to create a public service announcement stressing the importance of attendance. The winning video was from Surgoinsville Elementary School. They won $100 for attendance incentives. You can view the video at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Rd46fAL_36uSOBMhqHVciKRrEFoC5AtQ/view.
Students were also encouraged to enter our essay contest. In 500 words or less, students were asked to write about why they belong in school (the Attendanceworks.org theme this year), and how being at school more often helps you feel more a part of the school community. The winning essay was written by Clinch School junior Laura Anne Jennings, who won $100 for her work. In her essay, she wrote, “Students with high attendance rates do well in school not just because they are present to learn, but because they are part of the school community…. A student needs to feel connected in the classroom.”
Students were also encouraged to design a poster emphasizing the importance of school attendance. The winning poster was designed by Marcus Mitchell, a 6th grade student at Church Hill Intermediate School. He won $50 and $50 for his school to use for attendance incentives. A copy of the poster will be displayed at each school in the district.
Staff members who had perfect attendance during the month of September were also entered into a drawing. Three names were drawn for some tickets to local attractions.
Two tickets to Dollywood — Sarah Clonce at Volunteer High School;
Two tickets to WonderWorks — Nicole Risner at Joseph Rogers Primary School; and,
Two tickets to Bright’s Zoo — Kristi Price at St. Clair Elementary School.
Congratulations to all of these winners! We plan to have additional attendance contests after the Christmas break. We encourage our students to continue to #Strive4LessThan5 absences this school year!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.