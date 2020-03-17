BRISTOL — Effective immediately, Food City plans to hire 2,500 additional associates to assist many of our friends, neighbors and area students who are currently seeking employment.
The Food City Distribution Center in Abingdon, VA, is currently hiring over one hundred associates in various warehousing/distribution positions.
Food City store locations currently have both full-time and part-time opportunities available in key customer service and food service positions throughout our entire our market area. This includes Cashiers, Courtesy Clerks, Day/Night Stockers, as well as experienced/skilled positions, such as Meat Cutters, Cake Decorators, retail management.
Food City is a local, family owned-operated company with lots of growth opportunity and offers a generous benefits package, including competitive salaries, comprehensive training, healthcare coverage, with medical and dental plans, 401(k) with a 3% company match, vacation accrual, vision coverage, company paid life and disability plans, and an Employee Stock Ownership Plan. In addition to these great benefits, Food City also offers advancement opportunities to associates who wish to progress within a growing company.
We invite all interested candidates to apply online at FoodCityCareers.com or visit any Food City location to complete an employment application.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.