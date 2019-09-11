PENNINGTON GAP, Virginia — While Ballad Health is making meaningful strides toward opening Lee County Community Hospital in the fall of 2020, hiring is currently underway for the new Ballad Health Medical Associates Urgent Care that will open early this October.
Open positions can be found at balladhealth.org/careers.
In order to provide much-needed services in the area as soon as possible, Ballad Health is opening an urgent care center at 127 Healthcare Drive, Suite 3, in Pennington Gap.
Experienced physicians, registered nurses, X-ray technicians and administrative professionals are encouraged to apply online or by calling 423-431-HR4U (423-431-4748). Interviews are expected to take place over the next several weeks.
“We want to bring healthcare services to Lee County right away, and we are looking for passionate individuals to join our team and provide high-quality care to their friends and neighbors,” said K.J. Gulson, associate vice president for Ballad Health Medical Associates. “Our highest priority is to find providers with relevant experience, hiring locally whenever possible.”
Physicians must be board-certified, and registered nurses and X-ray technicians must hold an active state license, if applicable. Positions are expected to be filled by mid-September to allow time for orientation, necessary training and opportunities to shadow team members at other urgent care centers within the Ballad Health system.
At the new urgent care center, patients will be able to seek treatment for minor injuries and illnesses, like cold and flu, sinus infections, strep throat, sprains, minor fractures and more without an appointment. The facility will have on-site X-ray and lab capabilities and provide care for patients of all ages. With convenient weekend and evening hours, patients can receive care where and when they need it.
The center will be open Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The center will be located in the medical office building near the future home of Lee County Community Hospital. Once the hospital opens, services and successful team members are anticipated to become part of the emergency department at the new facility, where a wider range of care will be available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.