SNEEDVILLE — A $2.7 million modernization project which will result in the installation of new energy-efficient LED lighting fixtures, heating and air conditioning units, water control valves and plumbing fixtures, and refrigeration units for all cafeterias in the Hancock Co. School System has received final approval from the state and will begin soon.
“Just today I received the official notice to proceed,” Director of Schools Tony Seal said at the Feb. 13, 2020 meeting of the Board of Education.
The letter to that effect from Paul Cross, Tennessee’s Director of Energy Efficient Schools, was shared with the board.
“We’ve been working on this for a year and we finally have approval to begin,” he said.
The next step will be to contact Johnson Controls, the company that will be overseeing the project, and give them the “green light”.
The project will be paid for over a 16-year period — at no cost to the taxpayers of the county — from the savings realized by replacing old, deteriorating, electrical and water devices that are “energy hogs”, the board was told at earlier meetings.
According to estimates given in 2019, the savings on the school system’s annual energy bills, which currently run around $338,000, could amount to $130,000 a year.
Johnson Controls will guarantee that, should the savings not be sufficient to pay the cost of the loan, the company will assume the additional amount, again, resulting in no cost to the taxpayers.
Money for the 1.5% interest rate loan will come from State Lottery Funds through the Energy Efficient Schools program.
Seal said that the project will take probably six months to complete, with most of the work being done at night and during the summer when school is out.
Contractors will remove all of the old equipment and dispose of it, he said.
A date and time will be set for a kickoff.
“Thank you all for agreeing to do this,” Seal said. “It will be a huge payoff down the road for our kids.”
Modern new equipment that can be controlled from a smartphone
"With this new system, we can manage when we want the heat and air on in classrooms from our iPads," Seal said in a meeting on April 11, 2019.
Now, heat, air and lights have to be turned on and off manually, and bathroom fixtures use far more water than is used by more economical modern units.
"Our schools are 19 years old, and equipment is wearing out," he said at that time. "We spend a fortune just trying to maintain what we have."
In a May 2, 2019, meeting, BOE member Jack Mullins said that, "We're going to have to do something and this is the cheapest way out that I see. It's very evident that stuff is tore up and not working. Do we want to go into the general fund and spend all our money to fix junk, or put new stuff in that will last us?"
