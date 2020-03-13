Thank you, Principal Kinsler!
Submitted photo

SNEEDVILLE — The Hancock Co. Elementary School A-Team and U-Trust Recognition Team recently celebrated Principal Appreciation Day. The month of February, 2020, was set aside to celebrate our principal, using the “Chronicles of Narnia: the Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe”, as the theme. The students celebrated Dr. Angela Kinsler by creating a banner to hang in the lobby of the school, stating “We have faith in our principal!” They also wrote notes of appreciation to Dr. Kinsler, which were then compiled into a book and given to her. She was presented with a plaque, with a C.S. Lewis quote, a Movie Gift Card, and a merchandise gift certificate, donated by Small Town Sisters Boutique. “We would love to thank Dr. Kinsler for the work she does as our principal,” a spokesperson said. “She is a great leader for our students, faculty, and staff. We would also like to thank the students for being so kind in their notes of appreciation (we are all Dr. Kinsler’s favorite students!) and would like to offer a special thanks to Small Town Sisters Boutique for their very generous donation.” Principal Appreciation Day is one of eight specified days designated throughout the year to honor school system employees as part of Utrust’s Appreciation Program. The Appreciation Program plans and promotes appreciation and is intended to thank employees for their work. The program is designed not only to honor the various employees but also offer excellent teaching and learning opportunities for students, learning vital leadership skills, and more.

