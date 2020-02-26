ROGERSVILLE — A broken tail light and expired tag that caught the attention of a Hawkins Co. Deputy on Feb. 22, 2020, led to the arrest of a Rogersville man on a list of charges, including DUI and various traffic- and drug-related offenses.
Eddie Ray Bailey, 53, of Butcher Valley Road, was charged with:
• Driving under the influence (2nd);
• Violation of financial responsibility;
• Wheel tax;
• Expired registration;
• Light law;
• Driving left of center;
• Possession of Schedule IV controlled substance (two counts); and,
• Violation of implied consent.
Deputy Casey Carter’s report indicates that the officer was patrolling in the 4900 block of U.S. 11W when he noticed the eastbound 2002 Dodge Neon had a broken tail light cover on the driver’s side, and also had an expired tag.
Carter followed the vehicle for a distance and observed the driver to cross the yellow line several times, and to drive in the center of the two lanes at slow speeds.
Carter activated his blue lights and pulled the vehicle over.
While talking to the driver, the deputy said he could see an open beer bottle beside the center console and “smelled an odor of alcohol” coming from Bailey.
“Mr. Bailey stated he took his medication yesterday morning and had one beer about three or four hours ago,” the report states, with the driver adding, he was “taking a female home from a bar”.
Bailey agreed to perform field sobriety tests but was “stumbling when he stepped out of the vehicle”. The driver did not perform well on the tests, Carter indicated, and refused to give a blood or breath sample.
During an inventory of the vehicle, Carter said he located in the driver door a white test strip bottle containing one Phentamine and one Alprazolam, both Schedule IV controlled substances.
A check of the driver’s history through the NCIC system revealed that Bailey had a previous conviction for DUI out of Greene County (2014).
The vehicle was towed by Skelton’s Towing and Bailey was transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail for booking.
Carter noted in the report that Bailey threatened to harm himself several times during the stop.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.