GREENEVILLE – Fifty-six cadets graduated as part of Class 113 of the Walters State Basic Law Enforcement Academy. These cadets can now serve as law enforcement officers in Tennessee.
Chief Andy Dossett of the Jefferson City Police Department delivered the graduation address.
Based at the college’s Greeneville/Greene County Campus, the academy is an intensive nine-week, 480-hour program. Upon completion, students are awarded the technical certificate in Basic Law Enforcement Officer Education. Once employed by a law enforcement agency, graduates are eligible to apply for certification by the Police Officers Standards and Training Commission as a certified peace officer in the state of Tennessee.
The program is part of the East Tennessee Regional Law Enforcement Academy established at Walters State by the POST Commission. It also is part of the college’s Public Safety Center of Emphasis, a designation recognizing its outstanding record in career preparation.
Graduates from the Review’s readership area include:
GRAINGER COUNTY: Dustin Hill of Bean Station, Bean Station Police Department
GREENE COUNTY: Jeddiah Jones of Greeneville, Greene County Sheriff’s Office;
HAMBLEN COUNTY: Andrew Dotson of Morristown, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office;
HAWKINS COUNTY: Casey Carter of Rogersville, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office;
SULLIVAN COUNTY: Joshua Leonard of Bristol (Tennessee), Kingsport Police Department; Dakota Benton of Kingsport, Kingsport Police Department; Robert Rios of Kingsport, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.