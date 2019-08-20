ROGERSVILLE — The Tennessee Valley Energy Democracy Tour is coming to Rogersville on Monday, August 26, at the Shepherd’s Center, from 6 to 8 p.m.
There will be educational information, a short film, and discussion. There is no charge to attend.
Communities across the Tennessee Valley are building a vision for the region’s energy future and your voice is welcome to join the conversation.
At this event, the history and impact of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), how decisions are made, and a vision for how the energy system could better serve communities in the Valley will be discussed.
Since the 1930s, life in the Tennessee Valley has been shaped by electricity production and use. Today, some communities are suffering from pollution and lack of access to affordable and clean energy options.
Even though electricity has been publicly powered for nearly 90 years, communities feel that decisions about energy production and use are often made without their full input. It’s time to change that, a spokesperson said.
This stop on the tour is hosted by Care NET, a group of citizens from Hawkins, Hancock, and Grainger Counties interested in keeping clean the air and water.
The tour is sponsored by Appalachian Voices and Working Films.
Refreshments will be provided.
Shepherd’s Center is located at 306 East Main Street in Rogersville.
