ROGERSVILLE — William Eldon Pack, age 59, of Rogersville, entered into the presence of the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Ballad Health’s Hawkins Co. Memorial Hospital.
As a junior in high school in 1977, William began working part-time at the Medical Center Pharmacy.
Upon graduation from the University of Tennessee Center for Health Sciences, William returned to Rogersville working at the Medical Center. He later became owner and operator in 2001 until it's closing in 2019.
William greatly enjoyed working on his farm with his family, woodworking and ministering in his church and community.
He was a member and deacon at Grace Reformed Presbyterian Church.
William was preceded in death by his father, Russell Amos Pack.
He is survived by his wife of 38-1/2 years, Robin Nichols Pack; sons, John Russell Pack, of Cookeville, Marcus Creed Pack and Daniel Heath Pack, both of the home; mother, Phyllis Liner Pack, of Rogersville; sister, Julie Pack Edens and husband, Roger; nephews, Matt Edens, Russ Edens and Ben Edens, all of Powell; mother-in-law, Joan Scalf Nichols; brother-in-law, Tim Nichols; and honorary sons, Clem and Francois.
Visitation hours will be from 5 until 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 6, at Broome Funeral Home, in Rogersville.
The funeral service will be conducted at 7 p.m., Monday, in the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Carl Van Der Merwe and Rev. Trey Meek officiating. The graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 7, at McKinney Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to Grace Reformed Presbyterian Church, 1111 Myers St., Greeneville, TN 37743.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Pack family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.