SNEEDVILLE — In other matters during the March 5, 2020 meeting of the Hancock Co. Board of Education:
• Director of Schools Tony Seal presented two routine budget amendments for the board’s approval.
• The board briefly discussed inquiries that have been made to DOS Seal about the old Kyles Ford School property.
“There’s a couple of people interested in buying it, but if we do sell it, it will have to be done at a public auction,” Seal said.
BOE member Freddie Mullins asked if the state is still looking at the area for a new public park.
Seal said he has heard no recent updates on a proposal that officials in Nashville were considering building a state park on the property.
“I don’t think anybody knows a timeline on that,” he said.
BOE member Dennis Holt recommended that the matter be tabled until such time that the state can provide a clearer picture of what, if anything, it has in mind for the property.
• In regard to the fuel pad for the new propane-powered buses that are expected to be delivered later this month, Seal said that electric power and the tank are in place, and that only a couple of items remain to be done.
“The three buses are being ‘lettered’ right now and they have promised us we will have them this month,” he said.
BOE member and Vice-Chair David Jones asked if the new propane buses will be placed in service before the end of the school year.
“We’re hoping to give them a try as soon as we get them,” Seal replied.
Grant money for the purchase of the new buses came largely as the result of the settlement of a lawsuit between the State of Tennessee and Volkswagen regarding altering documents related to environmental emissions issues with vehicles manufactured at its’ Chattanooga plant.
• Core testing will be done from April 12-29, Seal said, this year using “all paper” testing materials, “nothing electronic”.
• Seal said he had met with East Tennessee State University about an addition at the Elementary Clinic.
“They’re going in the basement and make some exam rooms, and enclose the porch and breezeway around that building, which will add about 400 square feet for new office space and exam rooms,” he said.
That project should begin in May or June, Seal added.
• Seal advised the board that illnesses, including “mono”, continue to make the rounds.
“We’ve had quite a few strep throat cases and flu, but I think the worst part of it is over,” he said.
Seal also told the board that he has passed out to teachers to discuss with students an advisory on the coronavirus, which has been in the news so much since the end of December, that gives tips on what students and staff can do to protect themselves.
“I have spoken with the people at Ballad Health, and talked to the clinic, and we will be putting together a preparedness plan on that (coronavirus) just in case,” Seal said.
• The board has an executive, closed-door meeting planned for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10, to meet with a lawyer concerning matters of ethics, school board policies, and state laws, Chairman Mullins said at an earlier work session.
• The board’s next regular meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, and the public is welcome to attend.
