NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a statewide Blue Alert for Steven Joshua Wiggins.
Wiggins, 31, is wanted by the Dickson Co. Sheriff’s Office and TBI on charges of first degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a deputy there on May 30, and has also been added to the TBI’s list of “10 Most Wanted” fugitives.
Wiggins should be considered “armed and very dangerous”.
He is a white male with brown hair and eyes. He stands 6-feet-1-inch tall and weighs 220 pounds. Wiggins has multiple tattoos on both arms.
TBI Acting Director Jason Locke said that around 7 o’clock Wednesday morning, a resident contacted Dickson County dispatch to report a suspicious vehicle on Sam Vineyard Road in Dickson County. Sgt. Daniel Scott Baker, with the Dickson Co. Sheriff’s Office responded to that call, and reportedly got into an altercation with the suspect.
“After a period of time, when the deputy failed to check in, attempts were made to track him and his vehicle, via GPS,” Locke said. An officer with another agency found the deputy’s vehicle in a wooded area about two miles away from the location of the initial call.
The deputy’s body was found inside the car.
“Based on video evidence and other information developed at the scene, it was determined that the individual responsible for the deputy’s death is Steven Joshua Wiggins,” Locke said.
As of Thursday morning, the search was primarily focused on locations in and around Dickson and Hickman counties, but no sightings had been reported which raises the possibility that Wiggins could have caught a ride out of the area and could potentially be anywhere.
“If you do see this man, do not approach him, call authorities immediately,” Locke said.
Officials said that Wiggins and his girlfriend, Erika Castro-Miles, 38, on Tuesday got into a domestic and that he allegedly slapped her, held her at gunpoint, and stole her car.
He is wanted for “aggravated assault and theft” in connection with that incident.
Wednesday evening, it was reported that “information had been developed” that the girlfirend had also participated in the deputy’s death and has been arrested and charged with first degree murder.
Wiggins has a history of arrests, with convictions for aggravated assault, theft, vandalism and domestic assault. Earlier in 2018, Wiggins was ordered to perform community service but never showed up.
Sgt. Baker was a 10-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Department. The Marine Corps Reservist leaves behind a wife and daughter.
A cash reward posted for Wiggins apprehension had reached $12,500 as of the Review’s weekend presstime.
Persons who may have information concerning Wiggins should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND, their nearest law enforcement agency, or 911.
