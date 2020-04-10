ROGERSVILLE — A traffic stop on Rogersville’s East Main Street on a vehicle that had an inoperative headlight resulted in two arrests for drug-related and other charges.
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Deputy Dustin Winter reported that on April 2, 2020, he initiated a traffic stop on a spray-painted 2003 black Ford Escape.
As Winter was conducting the stop, the vehicle turned into The Cades apartments on East Main Street and a slender dark-haired man jumped out of the car and ran into one of the apartments.
Winter made contact with the driver, Ashlei Diana Shanks, 28, of Jackson Street, Rogersville, who had gotten out and was standing beside the vehicle.
At that point, another officer arrived and stood by with the driver while Winter went to the apartment, where he had seen the passenger enter, and spoke with the tenant, whom Winter said did not look like the man who ran from the SUV.
When he asked about the man who had just entered the apartment, the man replied that “he didn’t know what I was talking about”.
“I finally told him that I knew for a fact that the male had ran into the apartment,” Winter stated. At that point, the tenant said that the man was in the bathroom of the apartment.
Winter brought the man, identified as Timothy Scott Good, 29, of Hidden Valley Road, Rogersville, outside to where the vehicle was parked.
Through Central Dispatch and the NCIC system, Winter confirmed that Shanks’ driver license had been revoked and that she had no insurance on the vehicle.
Consent was given to search her backpack and inside deputies found a spoon, and two spoons with drug residue.
At that point, consent was given to search the vehicle. Inside was a black bag “that was in the constructive control of both suspects”, containing approximately 2 grams of methamphetamine separated into two baggies, a partial suboxone pill, one gram of marijuana, a white unknown substance, a scale and several baggies. Another bag, said to also be in the “constructive control” of both Shanks and Good, that contained various drug paraphernalia items including a grinder with approximately .5 gram of marijuana.
Shanks was charged with:
• Driving on revoked license;
• Financial responsibility (no insurance);
• Possession/manufacture/delivery/sell of methamphetamine;
• Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance;
• Possession of a Schedule III controlled substance; and,
• Felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Good was charged with:
• Possession/manufacture/delivery/sell of methamphetamine;
• Possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance;
• Possession of a Schedule III controlled substance; and
• Felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dates for their initial appearance in Hawkins Co. Sessions Court had not been set at the time the report was filed.
The vehicle was seized by the HSCO’s Narcotics Division.
