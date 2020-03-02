KINGSPORT — In partnership with the Tenn. Highway Safety Office, the Kingsport Police Department will conduct two separate traffic safety checkpoints: a seatbelt checkpoint on Wednesday, March 4, and a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, March 6, at an undisclosed time and location within the city.
In Tennessee, violations of occupant protection laws are considered primary offenses, meaning that if an officer observes a motorist not wearing a seatbelt, or a child not properly restrained in a child passenger safety seat, the officer may stop and cite the motorist for the seatbelt or child passenger safety seat violation without observing any other criminal or traffic offenses.
Occupant protection laws apply not just to the driver, and not just to the front seat, but to every individual in the automobile. At the age of 16, a passenger assumes personal responsibility for the wearing of their seat belt and would receive their own citation for not wearing one; however, the driver would be cited for each passenger under the age of 16 who is not properly restrained.
Wearing a seat belt can easily make the difference in a motorist being seriously injured or killed in a crash versus walking away from the crash with minor injuries or no injuries whatsoever. The Kingsport Police Department encourages ALL occupants of ALL motor vehicles to wear their seatbelt ALL of the time. It is the law, but more importantly, it might just save your life.
Beyond the risk of serious injury or death associated with impaired driving, being convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs can impact your life in many ways, including loss of employment, prevention of employment in certain jobs, higher insurance rates, serious financial setbacks, personal and family embarrassment, and incarceration.
Tennessee DUI laws apply not just to alcohol, but to any substance that impairs the ability to drive, including illegal drugs, over-the-counter (OTC) medications, as well as prescription drugs, even if they are prescribed by a physician.
If you are out on the roads and you see someone driving impaired, please report it. You could help save a life.
