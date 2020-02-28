SNEEDVILLE — Hancock County would like to say thank you to Tom Savage (second from left) for his generous donation of $5,000 to start a First Responder Relief Fund for Hancock County. This fund is to help any first responder that may be injured during a call, and will be carried out at the full discretion of County Mayor Thomas Harrison (third from left) and Sheriff Brad Brewer (fourth from left). If anyone would like to make a donation to this account, they may do so at First Century Bank in Sneedville. “We say thank you to Mr. Savage for his interest in helping Hancock County and for the donation. You are greatly appreciated!” officials said. Also pictured are Jessie Trent (far left), and William Evans (far right).
