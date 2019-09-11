ROGERSVILLE — For the second time in eight years, Rogersville City School earned the distinction of being named both a Tenn. Dept. of Education Reward School and an Exemplary School District, and as a Reward School for the third time in nine years.
At the Sept. 3, 2019 meeting of the RCS School Board, Shane Bailey, in a data review, discussed how that was made possible through achievements shown through TNReady state test results from early 2019, as well as other important “milestones” that he singled out from those results.
Bailey said that although achievements were made and progress noted in several areas, “we can see through this data that we still have things to work on”.
Three RCS students had perfect scores on the spring test results, he said, two third graders and one sixth grader.
“We are blessed to have so many professionals here,” Board chairman Reed Matney said.
Election of officersIn its annual election of officers for the coming year, the board nominated, and approved unanimously, Matney as Chairman and Todd Biggs as Vice Chairman.
RecognitionsDirector Rebecca Isaacs recognized several members of the school’s track team who distinguished themselves during the 2018-19 school year at the TMSAA State Track and Field Championships held in May.
• Discus — Amelia Metz, who is a 2018, 2019 Back to Back State Champion, with All-State Honors;
• 4 x 100 Meter Relay — Ava Morgan, Olivia Spence, Shi Simpson, and Macy McDavid (10th in the State).
• 200 Meter Dash — Olivia Spence (11th in the State), and Ava Morgan;
• 4 x 400 Meter Relay — Neyla Price, Sophie Weems, Macy McDavid, Landry Russell (4th in the State).
Approval of consent agendaIn a blanket motion, which passed unanimously, the board approved a consent agenda consisting of the following items:
• Approval of the minutes dated Tuesday, August 6, 2019;
• Approval of the Memorandum of Understanding between RCS and Clemmer College of East Tennessee State University;
• Approval of the Memorandum of Understanding between RCS and the Rogersville City Police Department for the School Resource Officer;
• Approval of the Memorandum of Agreement between RCS and the Hawkins Co. Health Department/ TN Dept. of Health for flu shots;
• Approval of several fundraisers and off-campus trips.
Old business and Director’s UpdateDirector Isaacs said that the renovation project for the school’s 1970’s wing will be going out for bids very soon so that, hopefully, those bids can be awarded at the board’s 5 p.m. meeting on Oct. 1.
Responding to Bailey’s data presentation, Isaacs expressed her “deepest gratitude” to all staff members at RCS.
“Words cannot truly express how proud I am of this school family and the accolades bestowed on us,” she said. “We are constantly competing against ourselves and, as good as we are, the state always expects us to do better. Obviously there are some challenges before us and we are addressing those.”
Isaccs said that RCS was visited the week before by Dr. Penny Schwinn, Tennessee’s Commissioner of Education.
“Our ‘chronic absenteeism’ success has gotten the eye of the state,” Isaccs said. “Mr. Bailey has spearheaded that work. The rate was 14% and is now in the single digits.”
RCS now has an official Facebook page she said, and Ballad Health is working on last-minute details to get the school’s Telehealth services up and running.
Isaccs said that enrollment at RCS is about 21 fewer students than the previous school year.
“We typically get a few more around Labor Day but haven’t at this point,” she said.
The decline means a loss of about $10,774 per student in funding and Isaacs again, as she has done at several prior board meetings, told the board that — at some point in the future — measures will have to be looked at to address both the decline in students and funding.
“It’s definitely going to be an issue in years to come,” she said.
The RCS Fall Festival will be held beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27.
