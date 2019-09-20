SNEEDVILLE — Jadon Royston is the Hancock Co. High School’s “Player of the Week” for his performance against Rye Cove on Sept. 13, 2019. Royston, a senior running back, carried 17 times for 173 yards and three touchdowns. The Player of the Week is named by the Indian coaching staff. Congratulations, Jadon!
