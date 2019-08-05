ROGERSVILLE — In closing remarks last Friday, evangelist D.R. Harrison announced the blue and white tent three miles west of Rogersville would stay up at least one more week and then weekly decisions would be made whether the revival would continue.
Harrison announced the Rogersville community would decide whether the revival would continue. Organizers said the key to the revival now is sacrificial prayer and fasting for people to come to Christ.
Harrison admits that while he can prepare messages each night, the key to the working of the Holy Spirit is a burden for lostness by local attenders who pray daily for God to show up.
In Chuckey last year, the tent stayed up for 30 weeks and more than 1,200 people accepted Christ. If we count the Awakening rallies, Rogersville has seen nearly 210 people come to Christ including those who came to Christ under the tent since the Awakening started on July 8th, according to Rev. Billy Ray Courtney, who hosted the first Awakening Rally. He continued by saying, "you can tell just minutes into each service if people earnestly prayed for the service".
Brian Lester, part of the Voice of Hope team stated, “Every night is different. Monday was probably the most spiritually powerful night we’ve experienced. Attendees couldn’t even describe the unique way that God showed up Monday and nobody wanted to dismiss and go home. Then Friday was the highest attended service since the revival started. We called it, 'I Choose Life Rally' and it ended up that 21 people gave their lives to Christ including a mother and a daughter. We invited the Perrys to sing from Morristown, Aaron Butler from Kentucky, The Allens from Louisiana, and the Recovering Soldiers from Greeneville."
Lester said residents can check the Voice of Hope Ministries Facebook page to see if services are extended to the next week.
Services begin at 7:30 p.m. nightly, Monday through Friday, and the tent is located at mile marker 13 which about three miles west of Rogersville on Hwy 11W.
